Mason Glover shares his the ingredients for football success

By: Charlene Aviles, Staff Writer

Name: Mason Glover

Major: Business, fourth year

Position: Running back, #26

Favourite football players: Marshall Faulk and Russell Wilson

Mason Glover’s transition from soccer to football at age seven eventually led him to SFU. In an interview with The Peak, Glover reflected on his football journey and the importance of being a well-rounded athlete.

He explained that his family — especially his dad — passed on their love of football to him. His dad first realized his potential during his soccer games.

“It started when I was playing soccer at age six and I would run kids over. My dad was like, ‘Huh. Okay. That’s not even soccer, but I guess he could play football,’” said Glover.

In 2018, he chose to sign with SFU because it offered the complete package. Despite receiving offers from other universities, SFU’s great location, academics, and football team drew him to Burnaby.

Glover stays true to his Washington roots by keeping in touch with his family. As part of his pre-game routine, he sends a selfie to them. Then, he prepares himself by imagining possible game scenarios and their subsequent solutions.

Growth is an important value of the running back’s journey as an athlete. His goals aren’t limited to improving his speed and strength. He acknowledged technique as an equally important factor in success.

According to Glover, “My dad always says, ‘The game’s always 80% mental, 20% physical.” He added, “You can be strong and as fast as you want, but if your opponent is smarter than you, then really you have no shot.”

A good football player consistently sets goals and seeks feedback, he said. “[Find] out ways where you can kind of get an edge on your opponents and not be complacent.”

Glover recognized stellar players are assets to the team because they go out of their way to prioritize the team’s needs. Athletes shouldn’t limit their success to the field. Instead, they recognize their responsibilities as leaders, both on and off the field, by “engaging and inspiring the other guys who are out there.” For example, they keep tabs on other players’ academic and home life, especially those struggling with homesickness.

Reflecting on this year’s 1–7 record, Glover explained this season revealed to the team they lacked maturity. He is hoping the team focuses on player retention by keeping them on the team for future seasons.

This season’s first football game stood out to him the most. Despite scoring a touchdown, he identified other areas of improvement. The game is “a roller coaster ride. When you try to stay on the highs, sometimes things happen where you get hit back. And then, you’re on the low. And that’s the growth part of the game.”

Through football, Glover has learned valuable lessons he applies both on and off the field. He realized the best football advice he received was from his grandmother about prioritizing his physical and mental health. His grandmother reminds him to be honest with himself, he said. “Like ‘Hey, am I okay?’ That’s what not a lot of football players do for themselves.

“It’s a violent sport. And it takes a toll on your mental health as well. And when you’re not honest with yourself, that’s when it really starts to take a toll,” said Glover.

His grandmother’s advice about checking in on his mental health continues to resonate with him and shape his approach to football.

“Now I can kind of carry that on. If I go into coaching or if I go have my own children, I’m gonna pass that to them.”