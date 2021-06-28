The tales of a stranded SFU student

By: Paige Riding, Copy Editor

11:33 a.m.

If you’re reading this, it’s too late.

It appears I’m past the point of saving out here. The sun is beating down on me. This heatwave is proving worse than I ever imagined. I took a wrong turn walking to Cornerstone from my dorm, I think. It’s all been downhill from there. Literally. It’s such a steep descent. Sure hope I’m heading back to my house on top of the mountain.

Mom, if you’re reading this, I love you. Also, please don’t look through my nightstand drawer. You’ll only be overwhelmingly disappointed with what you find in there.

1:41 p.m.

I kinda jumped the gun. It wasn’t too late two hours ago, but it might just be too late for me now.

Why? I just remembered I had a quiz due at noon, but I’m stuck out here with 20% battery and 3G. 3G?! You can’t ask me to do anything with that. Also, that battery is needed to send out this SOS on my private Snapchat Story and play “Photograph” by Nickelback seven more times. It’s in my head, OK? You’d do the same.

I have no idea where I am. I was confident that RapidBus I took was the one to send me to the Transportation Centre. I got off at the end like I thought I should, but this doesn’t feel quite right. It’s just too hot out here to focus.

3:22 p.m.

I thought there was an oasis, but it was a cruel trick of the eye. Someone turned off this natural concrete water fountain. Am I suffering from heat stroke, or did that goof have a hoodie on in this heat?! And a UBC one, at that!

3:38 p.m.

I’ve found a trail that looks just like the one that leads me to the Towers residence buildings. Off I go. You can’t get rid of me that easily! I’ll crawl if I have to.

4:57 p.m.

The last I checked, there was this steep hill I walked up. There are no signs of civilization anywhere. Good thing I found this carved wooden post with a metal sign to sit on for a while. I’m boiling.

5:05 p.m.

Hey, I didn’t know SFU’s campus had such a beautiful view of the ocean! I could take a quick dip, but it’s almost dinner time and my roommate is making soft tacos.

5:07 p.m.

That was the R5 I took . . . right?