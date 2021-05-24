Need to Know, Need to Go: May 24–30

By: Gurleen Aujla, Peak Associate

Asian Canadian Artists Against Racism: an Evening for Resistance! | May 26, 7:00 p.m.–8:30 p.m. | FREE | Online

Join the Asian Canadian Labour Alliance in BC (ACLA BC) for an evening against anti-Asian racism. Vancouver has the highest reported number of anti-Asian hate crimes compared to all major North American cities, with “almost 1 out of every 2 residents of Asian descent in British Columbia experiencing a hate incident in the past year.” This event will feature six open mic performances and a short film by Joella Cabalu. Other parts of the event include community resource sharing and resistance actions. The ACLA BC encourages all Asian Canadian workers to join their efforts. Eventbrite registration is required.

Patterns of Influence: Artist Discussion with Carlyn Yandle | May 26, 4:30 p.m.–6:00 p.m. | By Donation | Online

Rachael Ashe, the paper artist behind the Patterns of Influence exhibition, is showcasing a collection of hand-cut artwork. This discussion and interview, led by multidisciplinary artist Carlyn Yandle, will feature Ashe’s work around “how far a simple piece of paper can [go].” Her pieces are meant to spur a conversation around the use of materials, the role of machine-produced artwork, and the concept of “slow craft.” The suggested donation for this event is $1 or more, which will pay the artists and curator. Eventbrite registration is required.

Co-Creating a Climate Resilient SFU | May 27, 5:30 p.m.–7:30 p.m. | FREE | Online

In partnership, the SFU Sustainability Office, Embark Sustainability Society, SFU 350, and the Pacific Institute for Climate Solutions are hosting a community dialogue event in response to climate change impacts on campus. Students are encouraged to share their thoughts, experiences, and priorities on building a more climate-resilient campus and what actions they believe SFU should take. Insights from discussions will directly contribute to the creation of an SFU Climate Resilience Plan. Eventbrite registration is required.