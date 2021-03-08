Monday Music: Five Songs to Warm You Up After That Cold Snap

By: Alex Masse, Staff Writer

After a brief but intense snowfall, we’re back to our trademark Vancouver rain. That said, spring is just around the corner. Why not get a head start on warming up with this mini playlist? Whether you’re braving the cold or won’t leave your blankets, here are some songs to keep you warm and get your feet tapping.

Floaty, dreamy, and fresh, Ambynt’s tunes are the best kind of music for an easy stroll, or just puttering around your house, doing some pre-spring cleaning (I’m not the only one who does that, right?). “fall4u!” is short, but sweet; the song is guaranteed to make you smile and get you all warm and fuzzy, with its affectionate lyrics and bouncy instrumentals. Also, it’s part of a newly-released album, and pretty much every track is bound to put a bit of pep in your step.

2. “Mellow Out” by in the blue shirt

A bouncy, energetic track made of chopped-up vocal snippets, this is a longtime favourite of mine. I can’t explain why, but it gets me in the mood for racing around my neighbourhood with a skip in my step. It’s like the auditory equivalent of a sugar rush, and will definitely get you fired up. I could easily listen to this for at least an hour straight.

3. “Make Light” by Passion Pit

This is a song that feels like letting go; and honestly, what more do we need right now? We’re over halfway through the semester, approaching a full year of online learning, and just as the weather was turning, we got hit with a cold snap. This is the kind of song for when you’re past exhausted, but keep going anyway. It’s the kind to scream out your window at 3 a.m., because you need some kind of outlet or you’re going to lose it. Lead vocalist Michael Angelakos just hits differently, especially in the chorus: “So I try and I scream and I beg and I sigh / Just to prove I’m alive, and it’s alright / Cause tonight there’s a way I’ll make light / Of my treacherous life.” Me too, buddy.

4. “Immaterial” by SOPHIE

Last month, music lost a true pioneer and icon following the death of this creative in a tragic accident. That said, SOPHIE’s music is still something magical to experience. I can’t recommend it enough, especially “Immaterial,” which is such a bright, euphoric track. It never fails to give me goosebumps, and as the days get longer, I continuously find myself coming back to it. It’s joyous, it’s existential, and like every track she made, it’s truly one of a kind.

5. “And the Tiger Roared” by Tikkle Me

Tikkle Me is one of those bands I feel so lucky to have stumbled upon. One of their songs, “Blow My Brains Out,” went semi-viral on Tiktok a while back, and it’s great that more people are learning about them. “And the Tiger Roared” has a catchy, floaty beat — the kind that feels retro and fresh at the same time — and the lead vocalist has such a unique, pleasant voice to listen to. Add on some tender, lovestruck lyrics and you’ve got yourself a gem.