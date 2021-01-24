Need to Know, Need to Go: January 25 to 31

By: Sara Wong, Arts & Culture Editor

See Sounds Listening Party: S F Ho | January 28 at 8 p.m. | Zoom | Free with registration

See Sounds Listening Party is a series of online workshops organized by Kitsilano’s Publik Secrets art studio. The upcoming See Sounds event features local artist and author S F Ho, who recently contributed two essays — Water and Fire — to SFU Galleries’ summer 2020 exhibit, The Pandemic is a Portal. Ho plans on actively engaging with the See Sounds audience by conducting activities (such as writing and reading aloud) to explore “the power of vocal expression and oral narrative over the written page.” To register and learn more, visit Publik Secrets’ Eventbrite page.

Whose Chinatown? Examining Chinatown Gazes in Art, Archives, and Collections | Griffin Art Projects | January 29–May 1 | Free

This exhibit, located in a North Vancouver gallery, displays a history of Chinatowns and Chinese communities around the world using art, as well as various artifacts and archives. According to Griffin Art Projects’ website, Whose Chinatown? will feature the work of notable and diverse Canadian artists such as Emily Carr, Paul Wong, and Unity Bainbridge. The exhibit aims to question how art can help change perceptions of Chinatowns and what planning for the future of these cultural epicentres looks like.

Wayfinding | Evergreen Cultural Centre | Now until January 31 | Free

Featuring the work of Coquitlam’s Leanne M. Christie, Port Moody’s Sara Graham, and Vancouver’s Devon Knowles, Wayfinding is about “conversing with the urban environment.” The concept was born out of COVID-induced isolation, where repetitive neighbourhood walks led to the three artists undertaking a more detailed investigation of their immediate surroundings. Utilizing a variety of mediums, such as photography, stained glass, and oil painting, Christie, Graham, and Knowles hope to provide a commentary on city building and transformation.