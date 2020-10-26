Need to Know, Need to Go: October 26 to November 1

By: Meera Eragoda, Arts & Culture Editor

Simon Fraser Student Society (SFSS) events | October 27 to 30 | Free

The SFSS is wrapping up their fall/Halloween offerings this week with a few more events. They will be hosting a vegan, salted caramel pretzel cookies workshop on Tuesday, October 27. Following this, painting fall landscapes with Bob Ross will occur on Wednesday, October 28. If you missed their previous lantern making workshop, there will be another one on Thursday, October 29, and they’re capping off the whole week in the Halloween spirit with a horror movie night on Friday, October 30. Follow their Instagram (@sfss_events) for details on how to attend.

Arts Connect: Fall Reading Session with Indigenous Brilliance | October 29 at 4 p.m. | Zoom | Free with registration

Hosted by the Vancouver Art Gallery (VAG) and organized by Room Magazine and Massy Books, the online Fall Reading Session with Indigenous Brilliance will feature poets Afuwa, Jónína Kirton, and Michelle Sylliboy, with artist and curator Emily Dundas Oke. They will gather via Zoom to perform their responses to VAG’s exhibit Uncommon Language which in itself is a response to the Eurocentric “desire for a universal aesthetic language.” Registration is required and can be done through VAG’s website.

Parade of the Lost Souls | October 31 | Free | On Co-op Radio Vancouver 100.5 FM | 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The Parade of Lost Souls, hosted by the Dusty Flowerpot Cabaret Society, usually hosts a parade on Halloween where attendees dress up in costumes and make their way through East Vancouver to Britannia Community Services Centre where a haunted house and other Halloween activities would be set up. This year, they’re adapting their programming to radio and will be guiding listeners through their own COVID-19-friendly gatherings with songs, dance breaks, campfire sing-a-longs, games, and storytelling. If you want to join in the fun or want to tune in to have it as background noise but don’t have a radio, they offer the live listening link through dustyflowerpotcabaret.com.

An Ocean of Peace: Curatorial Talk and Tour | November 1 at 2 p.m. | Zoom | Free with registration

The New Westminster Museum & Archives is hosting a virtual tour through their exhibit An Ocean of Peace: 100 Years of Sikhs in New Westminster with guest curators Naveen Girn and Paneet Singh. The event will feature the perspectives of Sikh community members in New Westminster, and talks will cover topics such as the Sikh and South Asian diaspora and the gurdwara (place of worship). The event will explore their connections to the City of New Westminster. Registration is required and can be done through New Westminster Parks and Recreation’s website.