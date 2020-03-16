Monday Music: n(ex)t

by Prabhdeep Dhaliwal, Peak Associate

It’s time to move on from your ex and onto your next. So if you need some help with this, these songs will hype you up and have you moving on. Each one describes a different stage of moving on, so regardless of where you’re at, this playlist will guide and remind you that you can get through this.

“I Forgot That You Existed” by Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift’s “I Forgot That You Existed” represents the stage of realizing that moving on is alright, cathartic, and even peaceful. Taylor Swift comes to the epiphany that her ex has done her wrong and it made her very upset, or in her words she was “in [her] feelings more than Drake.” Moving on and forgetting about him seemed like mission impossible. Until it just happened one day. She was so consumed by him, until she wasn’t anymore. Now, she sees how peaceful it is without him, is indifferent about him, and knows better. And if that doesn’t convince you to forget about your ex, I don’t know what will.

“Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa

The process of putting time into yourself, learning your worth, and getting yourself back out into the word is the main focus for “Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa. This explicit diss track is where Dua Lipa shows her ex that she’s not effected by him anymore — his words don’t mean a thing, and she’s not bothered by him leaving. She sassily says, “walk away, you know how.” This song is about how heartbreak won’t break you as a person. Dua Lipa has put her energy back into herself and she has moved on and become stronger. Just as she tells her ex to stop doing all the things for her now, when he’s already had his chance, you should too. Let this song be an example of how you can pull a “full 180” and be doing better without your ex.

“Look At Her Now” by Selena Gomez

The emotional but fierce banger “Look At Her Now” by Selena Gomez brings attention to dealing with your feelings from a break up and letting yourself heal. It’s a more nostalgic look at a relationship, detailing the beginning, the problems, and the end to the relationship. What this brings, however, is the beginning of self-love! Selena reflects on the mistakes of her ex and her own mistakes. She accepts that she is only human and flips being imperfect into an empowering trait by stating that it “made her more of a woman.” She puts emphasis on letting yourself feel all the feelings, and that it’s OK if it takes time to build yourself up and move on. Retrospectively, she realizes that she dodged a bullet. She picks herself up off the ground and is now on the up side as she declares, “[l]ook at her now!” If Selena Gomez is hopeful and “knows she’ll find love” (when she’s ready), you can be too!