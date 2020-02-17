Board Shorts: February 5, 2020

The Board passed a motion to express solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en First Nation

Written by: Michelle Gomez, Assistant News Editor

Motion carried to resume the practice of listing Board members votes

At Wednesday’s meeting, the Board passed a motion to rescind a prior motion that discontinued the practice of listing voting records.

The motion states that it will “resume the practice of listing the positions of directors who have voted against the result of motion and who have abstained from such motion.”

Health Sciences Representative Osob Mohamed explained in an email to The Peak that while the initial motion involved including the names associated with each vote, the governance committee recommended to the board to instead “list the number of votes as a ratio, without any associated names.”

“There will be no names / positions that vote in favour / against / abstain, but instead it will be listed as a numerical ratio of how many Board members voted which way,” Mohamed said.

Space allocation motion

A motion was passed to mandate that the Executive Director and VP Finance discuss the viable space allocation proposal with Rotunda groups, including CJSF, Embark, Students of Caribbean and African Ancestry (SOCA), and Simon Fraser Public Interest Research Group (SFPIRG). The discussion around this topic will be summarized in a separate news story by The Peak.

Fall Kickoff 2019 forensic audit

A motion was brought forward to the Board of Directors to authorize the Executive Director to explore options for a forensic audit on the planning of the Fall Kickoff 2019. The motion was not carried. More information on this topic will be provided in a separate news story by The Peak.

Solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en First Nation

A motion was proposed for the SFSS Board of Directors to call on the Governments of British Columbia and Canada to suspend permits authorizing construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline, to end attempts of forced removal of Wet’suwet’en First Nations from their territories, and support the advocacy for Indigenous sovereignty on campus.

“I think it also encompasses a lot of our organizational values, especially regarding supporting Indigenous students and making sure their sovereignty is respected [ . . . ] I am very much in support of this,” said Mohamed.

The motion was carried, and the society’s statement of solidarity can be found on their website. It reads: “The SFSS call on the BC Government and the Government of Canada to withdraw the RCMP and commence good-faith consultation with the Wet’suwet’en First Nations and cooperate with the Indigenous peoples concerned through their own representative institutions including the hereditary chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en.”