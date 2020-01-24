The Week Ahead in SFU Sports: January 27 – Feb 2

By: Dylan Webb, Sports Editor

After a long off-season that saw the team hire Tina Andreana as their new head coach, the SFU Softball team makes its first appearance of 2020 in The Week Ahead, alongside both basketball teams and the track team. Just the women’s basketball team will be in action at home this week.

Women’s Basketball:

The SFU Women’s Basketball team will play the second half of their four-game homestand this weekend in the West Gym. After hosting Western Oregon on January 30, the team will then take on Concordia University on February 1. Tip off for both games is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Men’s Basketball:

Continuing their four-game road trip, the men’s basketball team will head to Ellensburg, Washington to take on Central Washington University on January 30 before moving to Nampa, Idaho to take on Northwest Nazarene University on February 1.

Softball:

The SFU Softball team is headed to Las Vegas, Nevada this week to kick off its 2020 season with a five-game tournament. Starting on January 31 and continuing until February 2, the tournament will feature opponents such as San Francisco State University, Minot State University, and the University of Texas.

Track and Field:

A two-day meet for the SFU Track and Field team this week has the squad headed to Seattle for the University of Washington Invitational on January 31 and February 1.