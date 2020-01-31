The Week Ahead in SFU Sports: February 3–9

By: Dylan Webb, Sports Editor

A busy Spring semester of SFU Sports action intensifies this week with both basketball and wrestling teams, the track team, and the hockey team active. For fans looking to take in some Clan athletics in person, the men’s basketball team will play twice in the West Gym while the hockey team will host two games at the Bill Copeland Sports Centre.

Women’s Basketball:

A short two-game road trip has the SFU Women’s Basketball team travelling to Lacey and Seattle in Washington State this week. After taking on St. Martin’s University on February 6 at 5:15 p.m., the team will play against Seattle Pacific University at 2 p.m. on February 8.

Men’s Basketball:

At home this week, the SFU Men’s Basketball team will take on the two University of Alaska teams that they visited two weeks ago. After hosting the Anchorage Seawolves on February 6, they will take on the team from the Fairbanks campus on February 8. Tip off for both games is 7 p.m.

Hockey:

The SFU Hockey team will host two home games this week. After the University of Victoria Vikes visit on February 7, they will take on the Selkirk Saints on February 8. Puck drop is 7 p.m. at the Bill Copeland Sports Centre for both games.

Track and Field:

A busy weekend for the SFU Track and Field team has Clan athletes competing at the Gary Reed Indoor Track Meet in Kamloops on February 7–8 and in Portland versus Portland #2 on February 8–9.

Women’s Wrestling:

The SFU Women’s Wrestling team will travel to Lebanon, Illinois on February 8 to take on McKendree University.

Men’s Wrestling:

A trip to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho to take on North Idaho College on February 7 is on tap this week for the SFU Men’s Wrestling team.