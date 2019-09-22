What Grinds Our Gears: Dorm showers are part science lab, part horror show

By: Paige Riding, News Writer

The Pauline Jewett Tower is where I get to call home this school year. I knew, in theory, that the Towers have shared washrooms for the entire floor to use. What I didn’t know was that, while the co-op showers in these washrooms may only fit one person comfortably, they also contain some extra gifts no one signed up for.

Picture a tastefully placed used condom gracing the floor of the stall. At minimum, three to four spiders and other buggy buddies provide emotional support during crying sessions. At this point, I’m not sure if the fuzzy black contents in the corners are deadly or not.

Combine all these aspects with the horror movie-esque greenish lighting above and a shower transforms from a relaxing time to a race against the giant clump of another person’s hair running down the side of the shower towards the drain and, inevitably, towards your feet. Here’s to hoping shower shoes were packed.

While the washrooms across all three Towers are being renovated, those that have yet to complete construction — more specifically, the washroom nearest to my room — are just dingy. One would think with all these residency fees, a girl could get a shower without water damage threatening to collapse the ceiling. Maybe I’ll head to the gym just to use the showers there. Yeah, right.