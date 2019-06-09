Healthy Smile Dental Clinic opens on campus

By Paul Choptuik, Coordinating News Editor

Students looking for more convenient dental care may be smiling a little more now. Healthy Smile Dental Clinic has opened a new location at SFU Burnaby. A business specially tailored to students, with locations on college and university campuses, Healthy Smile’s latest mobile clinic opened its doors on May 28.

They will be open every Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m., in Maggie Benston Centre room 2283. The clinic shares the space with Azzi Hair Studio & Spa, which will operate on the days Healthy Smile is closed.

In an emailed response to The Peak, Azita Haririan, co-founder & director assistant, outlined the services currently offered, including check-ups and cleanings, polish or stain removal, topical fluoride, oral hygiene instruction, and referrals.

“If [a student needs] to visit a dentist, we can refer them to our dental office in BCIT Burnaby campus where we have a full dental office,” Haririan continued.

Students may expect some savings as well, with Haririan noting that they offer students up to a 20% discount, as well as a free Oral-B vitality electric toothbrush on their first visit.

Healthy Smile is part of the Studentcare Dental Network. This means that, for the basic SFSS student coverage, 70-80% of costs are covered, up to a maximum of $700 per policy per year. Coupled with the 20% discount offered, many students will not need to pay upfront. Graduate students have 80% of their costs covered, up to a maximum of $700 per policy per year. Healthy Smile also does direct billing for most insurers, according to Haririan.

Students can book their appointments online.