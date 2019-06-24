Azzi Hair Studio opens a second branch in Maggie Benston Centre

By Kelly Chia, Staff Writer

On April 22, Azzi Hair Studio, a hair salon at UniverCity, opened up its second branch on the second floor of the Maggie Benston Centre (MBC). It shares its space with the new dental clinic, Healthy Smile Dental Clinic.

The Peak reached out to owner Azadeh Bakhisan for comment on why she decided to open up a second location in Maggie Benston Centre (MBC). Bakhisan recalled how she opened the first studio at Cornerstone Plaza 13 years ago.

“I decided to open the second one inside of SFU [because students] don’t know there is a hair salon on campus, and most staff members have just half an hour for lunch break, and they don’t have enough time to walk all the way to Cornerstone just for a haircut. Now we are here to be more convenient for the students and staff on the other side of SFU.”

Bakhisan then said that along with the new MBC salon, the Cornerstone salon would stay open to benefit more students and staff on that side of the campus.

The MBC branch operates Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. The studio is non-operational on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, which is when the dental clinic operates in the space. It is closed on Saturdays and Sundays. The salon’s first branch is located in Cornerstone at 8926 University High Street.

The studio primarily focuses on hairstyling, with services including styling, deep conditioning, perms, and colouring. The studio also features a diverse amount of treatments such as nail art, lash and brow tints, manicures, pedicures, facials, massages, and facial waxing.

Bakhisan stated that the studio is currently only taking walk-in clients, but they intend on making online appointments available for clients in the future.