HIKE (A song parody of RENT)

Written by: Taylor Wilkinson, Peak Associate
NEXT YEAR’S TUITION
[BEEDIE]
How do you learn to balance costs
With school fees getting even
Steeper these days
Deadlines, exam times
Blow my mind
And now this price hike
20% more you could pay?
Debt!
[SCIENCES]
How do you titrate solutions
With this talk of tuition
It ain’t like before it was priced all that fair
When the students are sour
Don’t feel we have power
Does this Board of Governors even care?
[BEEDIE]
Wish the tuition was frozen
[SCIENCES]
Some life that we’ve chosen!
[BEEDIE & SCIENCES]
How we gonna pay
How we gonna pay
How we gonna pay
Next year’s tuition!?
[EDUCATION]
How do you learn to teach
When you hear the Board’s speech
And it makes you wanna pull out your hair
[CRIMINOLOGY]
We’re told everyday ‘bout justice
But it feels like the truth is
This rise ain’t fair
[EDUCATION]
We’ll light up a mean blaze
[CRIMINOLOGY]
With our posters
[EDUCATION]
And essays
[BEEDIE, SCIENCES, EDUCATION & CRIM]
How we gonna pay
How we gonna pay
How we gonna pay
Next year’s tuition!?
[SIAT]
How do you design the next thing
When every semester
It’s “trick or treat”
And this time it’s “trick”
Code the next great app
But you feel like a sap
With this tuition hike crap
Got me thinking
“Should’ve gone to BCIT?”
[BEEDIE, to EDUCATION]
Who is he?
[SIAT]
Guys, I’m in Surrey.
[BEEDIE, SCIENCES, EDUCATION, CRIM & SIAT]
How we gonna pay
How we gonna pay
How we gonna pay
?
[PSYCHOLOGY]
Our protests ignite the night with passionate fire
[ENGLISH]
This narrative makes the flames grow with incendiary wit
[COMMUNICATIONS]
Take note as we burn this motion to the ground
Or else our debt will surely grow
[HISTORY]
How do you leave the past behind
When we see how it used to not be so hard
Baby Boomers say to suck it up and pay
In a town we can’t just afford
Debt!
[STUDENTS OF ALL FACULTIES]
How can you connect in an age
Where teachers, admins, directors,
Your own mental health betray?
What binds us all together
When the raging, rising price of school
That keeps chipping away?
[SFU ADMINISTRATION]
Get your degree in your hand,
And then make a stand!
[SCIENCES, to BEEDIE]
Use your debate skills to spar!
[BEEDIE, to SCIENCES]
Use your TI-84!
[ALL STUDENTS]
When they act tough
You call their bluff
[BEEDIE & SCIENCES]
We’re not gonna pay
[BEEDIE, SCIENCES, EDUCATION, CRIM & SIAT]
We’re not gonna pay
[ALL STUDENTS]
We’re not gonna pay
This price hike
Next price hike
Freeze the price
Tuition shouldn’t be this high
We’re not gonna pay this hike
‘Cause we have enough debt