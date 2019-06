Written by: Youeal Abera

Racing down a hill

On a bike with no brakes —

Hitting a beehive

With my bare, entire face.

Walking on hot coals

And licking them too!

Eating spaghetti

With just a small spoon.

Swallowing worms

And slurping beetle stew.

Fighting Harambe

At the Cincinnati Zoo!

Listening to a hipster

Explain in detail

Why my taste in music

Is utterly stale.

All of these things suck, but please understand:

They are all more fun than Final Exams.