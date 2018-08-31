Thomas Ford looks to lead Clan to victory in 2018 for first time since 2014

By: Chris Lim

October 18, 2014. That was around the time my girlfriend (now ex) told me how much weight I gained after first year, and was also the last time the Simon Fraser University Clan football team won a game. It’s been a long time coming for the team, but they will look to turn the doubters into believers this upcoming season.

After winless seasons from 2015–17, the Clan decided to go with a new head coach, Thomas Ford. Coach Ford takes over a team that was in dire need of a fresh voice and mind at the top. Turning around teams is not something new for Coach Ford, as he had experience in transforming Stadium High School from a program that had not won a game since 1993 to a perennial playoff program.

Coach Ford’s leadership and his connection with the players will be key in rejuvenating the Clan, and with the United States Marine Corps and Glazer Clinics Semper Fi Coach Award under his belt (an award that recognizes a high school football coach who lives out the Marine Corps motto of Semper Fidelis, and who models the Marine Corps leadership values of Honour, Courage and Commitment), it should not be a problem for him.

One of the team captains and senior quarterback, Miles Richardson, is already feeling the change of culture that Coach Ford brings to the program.

“Man, it’s night and day. We have improved in every aspect of our team. We had a very positive off-season commitment with the guys that were on the team last year and we were able to bring in a fantastic recruiting class that has an incredibly high ceiling for the future that can and is competing at a high level with the guys,” said Richardson. “The team’s mentality has really bought into everything that Coach Ford has paved for us. We are a totally new team and it feels that way in the locker room and on the field. I think guys are really happy to play for this team and I know that we will be successful this year.”

Culture change, however, is not the only thing that Coach Ford has implemented into the team. Although he’s a former defensive coordinator, Coach Ford is no slouch on the offensive end. He believes that with the current makeup of the team, he can make use of his key players to make some game-breaking plays. A new shift on the offense to implement run-pass option* plays will keep the opponent guessing, and provide plenty of opportunities for their playmakers to make winning plays.

“Our offensive playbook compliments our strengths and we are having a lot of fun”, commented Richardson on the new offence. “That will show on Saturdays and make us a lot of fun to watch.” Richardson will definitely play a huge factor in the new offense as he looks to use both his arm and his feet to make plays down the field.

Another key player for the Clan this year is junior wide receiver Rysen John. With the departure of wide receiver Justin Buren to the CFL, Coach Ford looks for John to be one of his key playmakers on offense.

“His leadership and his development as a player, and as a team leader has been incredible to watch,” mentioned Coach Ford about John.

It almost goes without mentioning that John is a player to keep an eye on. With his 6’7” and 220 lbs. frame, you can’t help but watch him when he steps onto the field.

In 2015 the SFU Clan Football Team went 0-9, in 2016 they went 0-10, and in 2017 they went 0-10 with losses as bad as 62-0, 61-0, and 51-0. The goal for the team this year is simple: WIN.

Their path to victory begins Saturday, September 1 in the home opener against Willamette University (0-9 last season). The game is free for SFU Students and Staff, and will feature a Nesters $1 Welcome BBQ!

*run-pass option plays are when the Quarterback can either choose to run or pass the ball after the ball is snapped, rather than making the decision prior to the snap.