By: Nathaniel Tok, Peak Associate

Malaysia’s former prime minister banned from travelling

After losing an election, the former prime minister of Malaysia, Najib Razak, has been banned from travelling. The new prime minister of Malaysia, Mahatir Mohamad, who is also the oldest elected leader of a country, stated that Najib was under investigation for mismanagement of state funds. Najib, who had recently announced he would be going on holiday with his family, said he would respect the travel ban. He also resigned from his position as chairman of Barisan Nasional, the coalition which had lost the election and which had held power in Malaysia for 60 years.

With files from Al Jazeera.

Hawaii volcano erupts

As feared by experts, Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupted in the early morning of May 17, hurling ash and boulders as high as 30,000 feet into the air and releasing more ash, steam and sulphur dioxide. Since its first eruption on May 3, the volcano had been releasing lava for a week, destroying over two dozen structures and causing the evacuation of almost 2,000 residents in the district of Puna. Some residents did not evacuate due to the risk of their homes being looted in their absence. While there are no homes in the proximity of the summit crater, the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is located in the surrounding area and has announced that it will not be open on Friday. Kilauea is considered to be one of the most active volcanoes in the world.

With files from ABC News Australia and AP News and CNN.

A new cure for baldness is in the works

A drug originally designed to treat osteoporosis might hold the key to curing baldness. In a study published in PLOS Biology, researchers in the lab found the drug had an ability to stimulate hair follicles, making them grow by targeting a protein that is related to baldness. The drug, WAY-316606, which was originally intended for the treatment of osteoporosis, was able to cause 2mm of hair growth in less than a week. Future clinical trials will determine if compounds in the drug are safe for human use to treat baldness. Only two drugs are currently used to treat baldness — minoxidil and finasteride — and both have side effects, and are often ineffective.

With files from BBC News and New Zealand Herald.

Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un summit planned, then threatened, but continues

The summit planned in Singapore between United States President Donald Trump and the North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un, was threatened due to the US’s call for nuclear disarmament from North Korea. The military request was rejected by North Korea’s disarmament negotiator. However, in absence of any official schedule changes, US officials have publicly claimed that Un is “posturing,” and plan to move forward with the talks. This will be the first meeting between a current US President and a North Korean leader. Singapore was chosen as the site due to its neutrality between the two countries and its experience hosting high-level talks, including the annual Shangri-La security dialogue. The announcement came after North Korea released three US citizens from its prisons. Trump announced the location of the meeting on Twitter, stating “we will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace!”

With files from The Straits Times and CNN.