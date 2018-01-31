Simon Fraser University students, faculty, and staff can soon enjoy a new food option on campus as CaliBurger, a US-based fast-food franchise, is slated to open this coming February. CaliBurger will take over the space that was previously occupied by Big Smoke Burger, and Himalayan Peak before that, in the SFU Cornerstone building.

CaliBurger is a global fast-food franchise that operates in 13 countries, with more than 30 locations located around the world including Dubai, Hong Kong, Manila, and Stockholm. In Canada, however, the franchise only has two locations, both of which are located in the Lower Mainland — Guildford and SFU Burnaby — according to its website. There was a downtown Vancouver location, but it recently closed.

The Peak had the opportunity to interview Aryan Motedayeni, an SFU alumnus and owner of the SFU Burnaby CaliBurger about the upcoming opening of the new restaurant.

Motedayeni stated that during his time as a student at SFU, Triple-O’s was the only option for students on campus to purchase a burger. “I always felt as though the demand for a more than one burger restaurant [on campus] was definitely there . . . [and] after getting in touch with Cali[B]urger franchising and getting everything organized, we were able to find a prime location on campus to cater to the thousands of students and faculty,” he said.

As for the type of franchise CaliBurger is, Motedayeni explained that “CaliBurger is a franchise built on the idea of giving the customer quality product at a fair price . . . We also have [an] updated and modern décor and experience, with technology being a part of that experience.”

Although CaliBurger will be serving alcohol (mainly beer and spiked shakes), minors will still be able to enter the premises, Motedayeni stated. The restaurant’s other unique features include the ability for its customers to do wireless charging in their seats, as well as the opportunity to play virtual games via its video wall, Motedayeni added.

The Peak asked Motedayeni about the price range for the food at CaliBurger but Motedayeni said that it is still being finalized at the moment, taking into consideration the recent increase in the province’s minimum wage.

However, “the CaliDouble (a full third pound of fresh beef) should be around $5 and a combo (with fries and a soft drink) should be between $10 and $11 before taxes,” said Motedayeni.

Motedayeni believes that CaliBurger’s focus on affordable pricing, and community building will allow it to stand out from the competition. “We are aiming for CaliBurger to be a place to come and hang out, enjoy quality food at a good price, build community, and have a wonderful time,” he concluded.