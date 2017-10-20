Dominique Parrish on practice… and peanut butter

By: Lauren Mason

Name: Dominique Parrish

Year: Junior

Major: Kinesiology

Hometown: Scotts Valley, CA

Favourite colour: Pink

Favourite food: Ice cream

Dominique Parrish placed second earlier this year at the Women’s Collegiate Wrestling Association (WCWA), proving herself once again by earning All American Honors at the collegiate level for the second year. She also competed in Spain this summer as part of team USA. She is off to a hot start this year as she prepares for competitions. She recently traveled to Rochester, Minnesota to compete in the U23 World Team Trials for the USA. Competing at 55kg, Dominique swept the tournament, not giving up a single point in both of her finals matches. She will travel to Poland in November to represent the United States in the under-23 world championships. Continue reading to learn a little more about star wrestler Dominique Parrish.

The Peak: What does your week look like?

Dominique: Well, our team does quite a few workouts a day. In the morning we either have a run or a mats technique session, and then in the afternoon we will have a lift or a harder practice on the mats. Wednesdays we have what we call “match days” and they are supposed to simulate a competition, to help get us into the mindset of going to tournaments. Then [on] Saturdays, our practice changes; it is normally either a lift, technique with a guest clinician, a game, run, or something of that sort. Then the weekend normally includes studying and relaxing with friends.

P: What do you miss most about home?

D: The warm California sun, and nice weather. Last year when it snowed — it doesn’t snow at my house ever — I was really confused. Also, I definitely miss my family, specifically my mom and dad and my dogs.

P: So you have traveled to quite a few places for wrestling, where was your favourite place?

D: Not Oklahoma. Spain was really cool! It was cool to be in a different country and experience a different culture. It was pretty, and there was a lot of cool architecture. There was a palace and a cathedral next to our hotel. It was a really cool experience, and we were able to get some good wrestling in.

P: Going off of that, where was the worst?

D: Oklahoma. I’ve been there like eight times for wrestling. It’s just very flat, and there is not much to do, not much to see. Also, there are no sidewalks to walk around [on] which is kind of weird.

P: Who inspires you to be better?

D: That’s a good question . . . I think my parents inspire me to be better. Especially when it comes to school. They want me to continue my schooling and be a good person because there is more past wrestling. And with wrestling I know I’ll always have their support no matter what I decide; if I keep going, or if it eventually gets to a point where I’m done, I know they will support me.

P: What are your goals for this year?

D: To go to the moon. Haha, just kidding. To pass all of my classes, and to wrestle and compete well. As a team, I want to win the WCWA’s (Nationals). We came pretty close last year, and I feel like this year we have the chance to win.

P: Do you have any guilty pleasures?

D: Peanut butter. My roommates and I finished off a whole Costco thing of peanut butter this month, plus two smaller ones. It’s just so good! Also naps. I don’t like waking up in the morning, and I really like going to bed at night. I just like to sleep . . . I could always go for a nap.

Athlete’s Corner:

I am grateful for the supportive staff that we have with us. With Justin [Abdou] taking over as head coach, it has been a nice transition, and he has a lot of expertise to share with us. Then Mike [Jones is] still coming in and helping out with his plethora of knowledge, and Justina [Di Stasio is] stepping up and becoming more [of] a coach to help us in things we need daily. It is awesome to see the type of athletes that they have coached, and [to] see those wrestlers do well at tournaments. I am very excited for this year and all that is to come; we have a lot of great rookies joining the team, along with a lot of strong returning athletes as a base to build off of.