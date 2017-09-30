Lesser-known must-see movies

By: Aaron Richardson, Staff Writer

Man on the Moon (1999) — A story so strange, it’s hard to believe it’s true

Based on a true story, Man on the Moon tells the story of the life of Andy Kaufman. In an astoundingly accurate performance — one that won him a Golden Globe — Jim Carrey brought Andy Kaufman back to life. Living his life for the joke, Kaufman, a comedian entertained (and enraged) a generation. With the constant stream of characters he played, personas he portrayed, and large-scale practical jokes, you could never tell what he would do next, or even if it was real. With a life so grand, elaborate, and often unbelievable, Andy Kaufman certainly was a man on the moon, and his life is one to be remembered.

George Washington (2000) — A painful look at small town poverty

The film debut of David Gordon Green, the director of Pineapple Express, is a terrific story of a small town falling apart faster than it can be rebuilt. In an unforgettable summer, a group of kids — along with the rest of the town — deal with the tragedy of a young boy’s death. After the accident, George Richardson, having difficulty dealing with his friend’s death, decides to become a hero. He does everything he can to bring good to those around him. In a town where it’s difficult to see the silverlining, George acts as a symbol of hope, even if his heroics are less successful than he would like. Telling this story of loss, regret, and redemption, George Washington is as unforgettable as the summer through which the town endured.

Take Shelter (2011) — A story that keeps you questioning even after it’s over

A storm is coming, and Curtis LaForche is the only one that knows it. Dreams and visions of the coming storm incites fear and anxiety he’s never felt before. To protect his family, he starts renovating the storm shelter in his backyard. This side project of his, fueled by the fear of his dreams, quickly turns into an obsession that threatens to cost him his job, and even the family he so longed to protect. With a history of mental illness in his family, he understands the possibility that he could be preparing for a storm that will never come. But the irrational fear driving him is impossible to fight. A story about marriage, fear, and obsession, Take Shelter will keep you thinking about it for weeks after.

Short Term 12 (2013) — An emotionally raw and upsettingly real take on childhood trauma

Before Brie Larson won her Oscar for Room, her performance in Short Term 12 made it clear how much potential she had. Brie Larson plays Grace, the daytime supervisor at a short term care facility for troubled teens. With trauma similar to those of the kids she takes care of, Grace tries to help them through the toughest times of their lives, while also trying to figure out her own struggles. It’s an emotional movie with fantastic performances. A look at the life of neglected youth, Short Term 12 is a movie that would be a shame to miss.