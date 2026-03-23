Cafés to study at this finals season

By: Maya Barillas Mohan, Staff Writer

Passion8

Lougheed branch: Monday–Sunday, 1:00–10:30 p.m.

A few minutes’ walk from Lougheed SkyTrain station

Cambie branch: Monday–Thursday/Sunday, 1:00–11:00 p.m.; Friday–Saturday, 1:00 p.m.–12:00 midnight

Take either the 099 B-Line or the 009 bus (to UBC) via Commercial-Broadway SkyTrain station

If you want to satisfy your sweet tooth and get some focused studying done, Passion8 Dessert Café is a good option. Standout desserts include their croffles, bingsu, lattes, and macarons. The Lougheed branch is open until 10:30 p.m. and the Cambie location until 11:00 p.m. (or 12:00 midnight on Friday and Saturday). It’s a good spot to work late into the night; when I go, a decadent slice of cake or a latte inspired by various twists from around the globe propels me to type faster under ambient lighting. The menu is extensive, so it could be worth going with a friend to try a little bit of everything.

Eggbomb+

Lougheed: Monday–Sunday: 8:00–10:00 p.m.

A few minutes’ walk from Lougheed SkyTrain station.

A local personal favourite of the author: this café is open until 10:00 p.m. and decorated with modern neon lighting engraved on the walls. While it is a busy brunch spot by day, it also has an extensive café and dinner menu. Customizations like tapioca pearls or coconut jelly are available for each drink (try a cold brew with pearls!). The space is inviting to spread out your papers and laptop, and you will even have room for a tiramisu croffle or smoked salmon salad on the tabletop. A highlight of this café is its attentive servers. When studying feels bleak, sociality brings you back to a community that cares.

Broyé

Fraser St. branch: Monday–Friday, 9:00 a.m.–9:00 p.m., Saturday–Sunday: 9:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m.

Accessible via 049 bus (from Metrotown to UBC and vice versa)

Hornby St. branch: Monday–Friday, 8:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

A few minutes’ walk from Granville SkyTrain station

A Japanese Vietnamese fusion café is also the first place I go for a creative ube coffee. Their website says that “coffee is not complete without good sweets,” so they have a plethora of Japanese desserts. Many of them are Instagram-ready and so is the café space itself. The Fraser Street branch has a hand-painted mural on one side, and the chairs themselves are comfortable enough for entire study marathons. You can try a variety of fragrant coffee or tea drinks.

Cup and Bun

Hastings St.: Monday–Sunday: 8:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m.

Accessible via the R5 from SFU as well as bus 130 from Brentwood SkyTrain station

Situated on Hastings on the R5 route, this family-owned café prioritizes fresh ingredients and bakes everything on-site. Their commitment to the café as “family” is clear; they credit their team by name on their website, and when I visited, the service felt like my own mom bringing me soup and sandwiches as I prepared for a midterm. Inside, a big mirror makes the cozy space feel spacious and bright, and the live plants remind me that even though my computer is dying, life persists in full colour. Their daily specials change, but the menu has something to suit nearly every preference.