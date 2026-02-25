Personal retrospectives from the As You Are: Celebrating Asian Artists

By: Maya Barillas Mohan, Staff Writer

Nestled in a repurposed motel painted in bright colours right on Main Street, 15 minutes from the train, One More Life gallery calls quiet attention to itself. Open until February 28, As You Are: Celebrating Asian Artists features more than 30 local Asian artists. I went on behalf of The Peak on Valentine’s Day and met the co-founders of the gallery, Flavia Chan, and Daniel Yang.

Enclosed in a small space converted from a reception lobby, the gallery has a small footprint. There are 33 pieces, each by a different artist, and the only restriction was size. Chan says that “this is a show for them to create and express with full freedom however they want.”

I also reached out to Kathy Mak, a featured artist and accomplished SFU alum. Having contributed to The Peak as a student new to creating work, Mak has published, performed, tabled, and judged artwork in the nine years since. She urged viewers to think about their “own roots and journey,” while contemplating her work, teaching me the Chinese saying “勿忘初心,” (wù wàng chūxīn), which roughly translates to “don’t forget your initial heart.”

The gallery featured an abundance of artists, styles, and interpretations Mak described as “inspiring.

” Art aggregates one into the community, forging a connection to “our respective cultures, other artists, and passersby.” — Kathy Mak, featured artist

Peering at each piece, many in experimental mediums, I thought about my own Southeast Asian heritage. Being mixed, I experienced a variety of cultural traditions cobbled together as I grew up. As an adult I’ve lost touch with some of them. So many of the paintings evoked something nostalgic and sentimental as I gazed at each one.

Mak confided that this was her first gallery experience, cherishing the opportunity to share her input on “what it means to be Asian.” Brought to life in the work displayed, Mak incorporated memories of her recent trip to Macao. She characterized the local architecture as “tight-knit and rustic, but [with] a sense of realness to it.” The process of artistic creation allows Mak to “observe, appreciate, and connect with [her] roots deeper.”

Prominent against a pristine white wall, much is communicated through the colour or a lack thereof in each work. Mak says colour can “transcend a piece to a different level,” but is adamant that there is beauty and charm in black-and-white when a viewer lingers. Mak’s architectural sketches are monochrome, allowing Mak to capture “memorable, happy” moments — her contribution to As You Are is neatly inked on stark white paper. The piece provides clean outlines, and the viewer can wonder where the light fell as the artist gazed upon the reference.

The As You Are exhibition was an immersive experience. Attractions like this are crucial for creating community through production and viewership of the art itself. Interactive workshops make arts and crafts more accessible. Within the narrow display space, I felt completely immersed in something collaborative and expressive. While only open on Saturdays, the exhibition is a must see.

As You Are: Celebrating Asian Artists will be on display at One More Life gallery until February 28.