Ana Falastini explores Palestinian culture

By: Noeka Nimmervoll, Staff Writer

On January 23, the Ana Falastini Tour stopped in Vancouver, at the SFU Goldcorp Centre for the Arts. Ana Falastini, meaning “I am Palestinian,” is a six-part docu-series created by Dalia Al-Ahmad and Rawan Ramini that explores what it means to be part of the Palestinian diaspora through intimate stories and family histories from Palestinian interviewees. Many of the interviewees were unable to visit their homeland due to their people’s systemic displacement and oppression by the violent militant Zionist regime since the Nakba in 1948. However, their resilience allows culture to survive and thrive, through cuisine, dance, stories of Palestine, music, and art.

The series highlighted Palestinians who hope to one day return to their homeland, and explored how they keep this identity alive while waiting for a free Palestine.

The point of this series, according to the directors, is to provide a different light on Palestinian life — to tell a story of people who are proud of their culture and celebrate their heritage. Some parts of their culture simply exist to have and spread joy: Dabkeh is a lively Palestinian group dance, characterized by how the dancers often line up shoulder to shoulder as they move and stomp the ground rhythmically. It is an expression of self while being a source of community joy and celebration of culture. Cuisine represents something deeper to some: a reminder that Palestinians, despite Zionist efforts to erase them, are still present, and still cooking delicious food. One of the interviews in the documentary was that of Sobhi and Tamam Al-Zobaidi, the owners of Tamam: Fine Palestinian Cuisine, a restaurant near Hastings and Nanaimo, who proudly share their food to the Vancouver public. The film also featured conversations with artists, including musicians and painters, who use their different mediums to explore their inner artistry. For some artists, Palestinian motifs often make their way into their works without conscious effort, since Palestine is simply a part of them.

The Palestinian existence is inherently political. Al-Ahmad and Ramini shared that they began this project before October 7, 2023, and faced heavy challenges in producing the film. One major manager told them that their story was risky, and they should exclude saying “Free Palestine” in the film. The production group eventually dropped the project, and the directors decided to start a grassroots campaign. This effort eventually led to this Canada-wide tour of the series. In this way, the resilience and commitment to Palestinian culture were present both on and off screen.

Opportunities for rich conversation filled the evening, long before the series began to play in the Djavad Mowafaghian Cinema. Palestinian food lined the halls in a buffet style for all attendees. Artworks were displayed proudly, and people from all walks of life mingled and connected in every corner. It all served as a reminder that, wherever Palestinians are, Palestine is too.