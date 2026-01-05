French
Students express frustration over Canvas outage during finals season

SFU has recently faced notable issues with their online services during enrollment

PHOTO: Prerita Garg / The Peak

By: Niveja Assalaarachchi, News Writer

From 11:00 p.m. on December 14 to 4:00 a.m. on December 15, 2025, SFU Canvas experienced a service outage that left students unable to upload assignments or access course materials.

Students took to the r/simonfraser subreddit to express their frustration and anxiety around the situation, given that the outage occurred during final exams and projects. A user who created a thread on the situation said, “This outage directly affected our ability to study and prepare for exams.” They also stated that the incident is “not something students should just be expected to absorb and move on from.” 

The user, who said they planned to email SFU about their grievances, also stated the university should take full accountability for the outage. They said it was imperative that SFU implement accommodations for students affected by the incident.

“We pay a lot to be here. Reliable infrastructure during finals should be the bare minimum.”

— Reddit User, r/simonfraser 

In a statement to The Peak, SFU noted the outage was “unfortunate,” recognizing the impact it would have on “a student’s ability to submit assessments or otherwise prepare for their examinations.” The university did not mention why the outage occurred. They stated that the outage “was short in duration and impacted a small number of users.” 

SFU said instructors were informed about the issue with the platform at the time and were told to help students facing difficulties. In terms of academic concessions, like deadlines, SFU said that “students were instructed to connect with their instructors directly regarding deadlines.”

This is not the first time that SFU’s online services have faced accessibility issues, with an issue affecting students’ ability to enroll in courses through MySchedule in November 2024. They also denied that the issues had any links to the university’s financial situation, which has seen cuts to services. Regarding the MySchedule incident, SFU said it was caused by “an upgrade made to the software by the vendor.”

The university also mentioned that the Canvas outage occurred on the on-premise version of the platform. SFU has since fully moved away from this version in favour of a cloud-based platform, starting from January 1.

 

Calls emerge for increased program funding for BC sex workers

News
By: Niveja Assalaarachchi, News Writer On December 16, 2025, 10 organizations — including sex worker-led groups, feminist organizations, and First Nations groups — released a statement marking the International Day to End Violence against Sex Workers. In their statement, the groups called for the provincial government to increase funding for programs serving BC sex workers.  The push comes amid a crisis in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, where centres serving unhoused women, those who face gender-based violence, and support for substance use are closing. In July, the PACE Society, a drop-in centre in the area, permanently closed down. In February, the WISH Drop-In Centre closed temporarily. Most recently, The Tyee reported that the Kingsway Community Station, Vancouver's last drop-in centre for sex workers, was on the brink of...

