Brighter Side: music nostalgia

Standing in front of the echoes of the our past selves

By: Zainab Salam, Opinions Editor

Art has a way of preserving time. My favourite albums are basically an auditory photograph of what life was like when they were on repeat; music is a time capsule. Lately, I’ve been packing up my room for a move, and I stumbled upon my collection of CDs that included my favourite songs and my stay-up-all-night companions. Like plenty do while going through their items, I had to listen to some of them. So, I metaphorically and literally wiped the layer of dust that coated my far too-long-neglected shelved memories. And oh my god. Nostalgia hit me like a wave — swept me back in time to revisit all my past crushes, and all my now-dead friendships. 

There’s a melancholy in this kind of nostalgia. Music can remind us of what we once were before all of our hopes and aspirations were buried under piles of responsibilities that appear never-ending. But music does more than recall moments; music echoes the past into the present. As cultural historian Jeremy Eichler suggests, music can act as an emotional bridge to the past, carrying forward the resonance of lived experiences in ways that facts or photos alone cannot. In other words, music allows our past self, for a brief while, to interlock itself to our current selves. For a moment, we stand in front of past selves and dialogue. 

Calls emerge for increased program funding for BC sex workers

News
By: Niveja Assalaarachchi, News Writer On December 16, 2025, 10 organizations — including sex worker-led groups, feminist organizations, and First Nations groups — released a statement marking the International Day to End Violence against Sex Workers. In their statement, the groups called for the provincial government to increase funding for programs serving BC sex workers.  The push comes amid a crisis in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, where centres serving unhoused women, those who face gender-based violence, and support for substance use are closing. In July, the PACE Society, a drop-in centre in the area, permanently closed down. In February, the WISH Drop-In Centre closed temporarily. Most recently, The Tyee reported that the Kingsway Community Station, Vancouver’s last drop-in centre for sex workers, was on the brink of...

