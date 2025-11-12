international studies
The Taphouse Coquitlam

Go back

SFU’s new supercomputer, Fir, is now online

News

Huge improvement in terms of power, says SFU research computing director

Peak Web
Peak Web
3 min.
0
99
PHOTO: Courtesy of @SFUResearch / X

By: Jin Song, Peak Associate

SFU now hosts Canada’s fastest supercomputer, Fir. Designed for data and compute-intensive research such as artificial intelligence (AI), Fir came online in September and is the only Canadian machine in the global top 100 supercomputers.

Fir replaced its predecessor, Cedar, which was “an eight-year-old system at the time that it was decommissioned,” said James Peltier, director of research computing at SFU. Peltier is “also the site lead for SFU with respect to the supercomputing systems that are part of the national platform.” From a technology perspective, eight years is a significant number. Peltier said Fir is “significantly more powerful, significantly more efficient and environmentally friendly, and much more compact.”

“Necessity is the mother of invention,” he said. Fir, as an upgrade to Cedar, was needed to keep up with the demands of cutting-edge research, according to Peltier. The improvement in performance from Cedar is “anywhere from a twofold to twentyfold improvement” in terms of hardware, “given the similar amount of floor space.” In terms of efficiency, Fir has “moved away from air-cooled technology, which is 30–40% efficient, to direct liquid cooling technology, which raises the efficiency to 90–95%.” 

Peltier emphasized that the team “looked at every aspect of the system that we possibly could, within the pricing capabilities that we had, within the physical infrastructure that we have available to us, and made a concerted effort to ensure that we had the most performance with the least environmental impact possible. 

“SFU has a very strong commitment to being as green as possible, and one of the things that we’re looking at for any future purchases is how we can further improve upon those clean technology choices: moving from a diesel generator, for example, to a hydrogen-powered generator [ . . . ] or being able to better leverage recycled car batteries,” Peltier continued.

What excites Peltier about Fir is that “it is a national platform piece of equipment.” He said, “Only 30% of the research that’s done on the cluster itself is from researchers that are located in this region. That means 70% of the research that’s being done on the cluster is being done by a researcher that’s outside of BC.” Cluster computing is a “type of computing where multiple computers are connected so they work together as a single system.” Fir is a cluster itself, meaning it is a collection of computers part of a larger national network of Digital Research Alliance of Canada research computing infrastructure.

“It shows the true nature and collaboration of SFU, the province, and all of the highly qualified people that make up the national platform in providing this type of access to the researchers,” he continued. Fir is free for Canadian researchers to use.

Peltier emphasized the importance of Canada investing in infrastructure to stay competitive in the market in areas like AI and quantum to support cutting-edge research: Canada is “very much at the cutting edge of what’s happening in the edge of AI. We have some of the best researchers in the world that work right here in Canada on AI,” he said. “We have researchers who are working on the latest and greatest in terms of quantum networking, priography, and algorithms.”

“Being part of the national ecosystem is incredibly important to ensuring that we’re able to move the research community and world forward.” — James Peltier, director of research computing at SFU

Something Peltier noted about supporting research is, despite the competitiveness of the environment, “everybody’s really trying to move not just themselves forward, but [ . . . ] the world as a whole towards something that is greater than the individual. And that I get to be a part of that is amazing to me.”

 

Was this article helpful?
0
0

Block title

Dining workers speak to poor working conditions

News Peak Web -
By: Lucaiah Smith-Miodownik, News Writer On October 7, a Reddit user posted to r/simonfraser concerning the possibility of a dining worker strike across SFU’s Burnaby campus. The message, which is from Contract Worker Justice (CWJ) @SFU, asserted that SFU “hasn’t budged on insourcing workers and is now trying to walk back its commitments to living wage.” The post also mentioned “a very heated labour environment on campus with several possible strikes and actions for precarious workers upcoming.”  The Peak corresponded with Preet Sangha, a UNITE HERE Local 40 union representative, who spoke with two dining hall employees and forwarded their responses to us via email. Local 40 “represents workers throughout BC who work in hotels, food service, and airports.” Names have been changed to protect their...

Read Next

Block title

Dining workers speak to poor working conditions

News Peak Web -
By: Lucaiah Smith-Miodownik, News Writer On October 7, a Reddit user posted to r/simonfraser concerning the possibility of a dining worker strike across SFU’s Burnaby campus. The message, which is from Contract Worker Justice (CWJ) @SFU, asserted that SFU “hasn’t budged on insourcing workers and is now trying to walk back its commitments to living wage.” The post also mentioned “a very heated labour environment on campus with several possible strikes and actions for precarious workers upcoming.”  The Peak corresponded with Preet Sangha, a UNITE HERE Local 40 union representative, who spoke with two dining hall employees and forwarded their responses to us via email. Local 40 “represents workers throughout BC who work in hotels, food service, and airports.” Names have been changed to protect their...
Picked For You

Today’s Top Picks,

For You

A woman standing in front of a mosaic

Lorena Alvarado explores memory in Lost Chapters

copy August 29, 2025

By: Michelle Young, Co-Editor-in-Chief Lost Chapters (or Los capítulos perdidos) is a quiet and tender documentary/fiction hybrid set in Caracas, Venezuela. The film follows Ena, who is searching for “forgotten writer” Rafael Bolívar Coronado across the city. Lost Chapters will be premiering at the Vancouver Latin American Film Festival on…

Continue →
Ash Currie walking in the Bizarre category at the 2023 Supernatural kiki ball in Vancouver wearing an ethereal red and white mushroom costume. They’re holding a smaller red and white mushroom in their hand.

SFYou: Costume designer Ash Currie

Peak Web August 15, 2025

By: C Icart, Co-Editor-in-Chief Ash Currie is a master’s student in the department of political science. When they’re not acing their coursework, they can be found getting their 10s at a local ball. Their costumes are elaborate and unique, and their passion for creating is infectious: they’ve embodied an ethereal…

Continue →
This is a poster of What Happened to the Wolf?

Queerness, death, and resistance in What Happened to the Wolf?

Peak Web August 7, 2025

By: Thwin Than Thar Nway, SFU Student Content warning: Brief mention of suicide and homophobia.  War doesn’t just destroy homes, take lives, or displace millions. In Myanmar, the civil war has also tried to silence the soul of the country: its songs, its art, and, especially, its media. In 2021…

Continue →
A beautiful look over Vancouver’s waterfront. However, instead of the usual ball of Science World, it has been replaced with a . . . soccer ball?! The soccer ball reads the word “FIFA” on the top.

Vancouver to transform Science World into giant soccer ball

Peak Web August 6, 2025

By: Lucaiah Smith-Miodownik The City of Vancouver has been selected to host several FIFA World Cup games next summer. Exciting, right? In preparation for the ball-tastic event, FIFA created a list of demands the city must implement as it prepares for the influx of players and fans, with various beautification…

Continue →
A photo of Sean Orr sitting on a desk, a name tag in front of him.

SFYou: Punk rocker in local politics Sean Orr

Peak Web July 24, 2025

By: Yildiz Subuk, Staff Writer Sean Orr recently completed his bachelor of arts in geography and political science at SFU. After beginning his studies at UBC and dropping out, Orr pursued writing for local publication Scout Magazine. Orr — who is also a vocalist in Vancouver-based punk rock group, NEEDS…

Continue →
This is a photo taken somewhere in Asia in a jam-packed city area where many people are seen wearing masks.

Summer COVID-19 surge looms

Peak Web June 16, 2025

By: Ashima Shukla, Staff Writer Public health researchers warn of a potential global summer surge as a new highly transmissible COVID-19 variant spreads across Asia. NB.1.8.1 has been classified as a “variant under monitoring” by the World Health Organization and has already been detected in the United States and Canada.…

Continue →
photo of Skytrain expo line

TransLink’s fare enforcement blitz is a terrible idea

Peak Web January 9, 2025

By: Yagya Parihar, SFU Student In my lifetime of using public transit, I only remember having been fare checked three times. All three times were in BC while exiting SkyTrain stations in late 2024. I tapped my pass on the fare gate, and the transit cop asked to see my…

Continue →
This is a photo of an empty SUB hallway that features the “SFSS Admin Offices” room. Next to the room is a big bulletin board with about 30 neatly lined-up posters and a big red number 3 to indicate the level of the SUB.

Five SFSS full-time union staff receive layoff notices

Peak Web August 6, 2025

By: Corbett Gildersleve, News Writer and Hannah Fraser, News Editor The Simon Fraser Student Society (SFSS) has initiated staff layoffs, with five out of eight full-time union positions affected as of July 25. All the positions either support student activities or the SFSS’ operations, and do not include SFSS executives.…

Continue →
This is a photo of the SFU Surrey Engineering Building from the inside. There are numerous levels to the building, artificial trees, and a wide staircase in the photo.

TSSU speaks on latest updates to IP policy

Peak Web July 29, 2025

By: Corbett Gildersleve, News Writer As recently reported by The Peak, the Senate reviewed and discussed a new draft version of its intellectual property (IP) policy solely focused on the commercialization of inventions and software. Based on community feedback, they split the IP policy into two: one for inventions and…

Continue →

Block title

Dining workers speak to poor working conditions

News Peak Web -
By: Lucaiah Smith-Miodownik, News Writer On October 7, a Reddit user posted to r/simonfraser concerning the possibility of a dining worker strike across SFU’s Burnaby campus. The message, which is from Contract Worker Justice (CWJ) @SFU, asserted that SFU “hasn’t budged on insourcing workers and is now trying to walk back its commitments to living wage.” The post also mentioned “a very heated labour environment on campus with several possible strikes and actions for precarious workers upcoming.”  The Peak corresponded with Preet Sangha, a UNITE HERE Local 40 union representative, who spoke with two dining hall employees and forwarded their responses to us via email. Local 40 “represents workers throughout BC who work in hotels, food service, and airports.” Names have been changed to protect their...

Get the Latest News Right in Your Inbox

Subscribe

    Simon Fraser University’s independent student newspaper since 1965.

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © The Peak Publications Society 1965-2024

    Simon Fraser University’s independent student newspaper since 1965.

    Contact us:
    [email protected]

    © The Peak Publications Society 1965-2024