What the SFSS presidential candidates are fighting for this election

By: Phone Min Thant, Staff Writer, and Hannah Fraser, News Editor

Every year, the Simon Fraser Student Society (SFSS) elects student representatives to its executive committee. This year, 23 candidates are campaigning for the seven positions: SFSS president and six vice presidents. The campaign period began on February 10 and will run until February 26, during which the candidates attempt to make their visions heard. Election day is February 27–28.

No role is more encompassing than that of the SFSS president. The presidential office-holder has the responsibility of representing “the society on formal occasions,” ensuring executives “carry out their assigned duties,” and chairing executive committee meetings. The president also ensures members abide by the SFSS’ bylaws, contracts, and policies. They work more closely with legal counsel and vice-president of finance and services to ensure all contracts are “in the best interests of the society” as well.

This year, two candidates vie to become the next SFSS president: Landy Liu and Mehtab Singh. The Peak reached out to the candidates to learn more about their visions for the SFU community, but didn’t hear back before the publication deadline. The following statements are taken from what’s available on their online platforms.

Landy Liu

Liu is a fourth-year chemistry student with a minor in nuclear science who has taken on a number of roles in SFU student groups. From 2021–24, Liu has been the Science Undergraduate Society president, vice-president academic and student affairs, and first-year representative. He is currently the Residence Hall Association vice-president internal and national, Chemistry Student Society SFSS representative, and alternate for the science undergraduate student representative in the SFU Senate. He stated he is committed to improving SFU’s sense of community and accountability around the SFSS’ use of funds.

Liu stated his plans to create an optional “SFSS pro membership,” in which “the SFSS could partner with local restaurants and services to provide additional discounts/benefits.” He also proposed a “community-led merchandise collaboration” created by SFU artists and the return of The Study — a bar and arcade across from the WAC Bennett Library on the Burnaby campus as “an important hub for socialization.” The Study “temporarily closed for an undetermined amount of time” from November 12, 2024.

The former Science Undergraduate Society president also aims to “continue supporting free student services” like “the Health and Dental Plan, SUB constituency group services, pancake breakfasts, and emergency food vouchers.” He wants “SFSS society updates and summaries of meeting minutes” to be released regularly, which “could take on forms of videos, newsletter, or town halls.”

Mehtab Singh

Singh stated he is committed to “make SFU safe, especially at night,” and “fight for affordable housing and food.” On the topic of SFU safety, Singh plans to add “security patrols and emergency call stations where students actually need them,” as well as a “Safe Rides program — a student-run shuttle for late-night commutes.” As for affordability, he promises to “push for more student housing and fair rent policies” as well as “expand meal plan options and grocery discounts.”

Singh is also committed to making SFU more sustainable by offering “more affordable plant-based food and better campus meal options.” He also wants to add “more bike racks, e-bike stations, and safe pedestrian routes so students have real options.” On the topic of transportation, he also wants to “demand more frequent buses, especially at night and during peak hours” and “expand the U-Pass program to include better transit options.”

The presidential candidate also expressed wanting to make a raccoon the SFSS mascot. Singh stated he will push for “raccoon-themed events, merch, and a student-chosen name for our new mascot,” as well as a “raccoon fund.” This fund would be “dedicated to student-led events, food programs, and campus life improvements.”

