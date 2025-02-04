The cure to that heartache is Strange Medicine

By: Yasmin Hassan, Staff Writer

Grenadian Canadian musician Kaia Kater, born in Montréal, tells the story of her roots through music. She released her first EP, Old Soul, right out of high school in 2013. With a jazz-inflected voice and masterful songwriting, she plays into a more bluegrass, roots genre of music that hits the soul’s soft spot. Her music reflects her father’s childhood in Grenada and her years immersed in traditional Appalachian instruments like the fiddle and harmonica. Deeply connected to Canadian folk music, she also incorporates the rich sounds of her hometown and the Caribbean into her work. Recently, Kater has expanded her artistic horizons into film composition, working on original music for The Porter and My Dead Friend Zoe. At the core of it all is her deft banjo playing and lush songwriting, a testament to her ability to seamlessly blend her influences into something entirely her own!

With Strange Medicine, Kater turns transformation into an art form, weaving grief into joy and sorrow into hope. The 10 captivating songs celebrate the resilience of oppressed people, like “Fédon” — a song about Fédon’s Rebellion in 1795 in Grenada against British colonists, and push back against centuries of fear, greed, and exploitation. The album features guest appearances from artists such as blues veteran Taj Mahal, lyrical poet and activist Allison Russell, and Grammy award-winner Aoife O’Donovan. The intricate layers of Strange Medicine pull inspiration from everywhere — Steve Reich’s minimalist rhythms, Brian Blade’s fiery jazz drumming, Jonny Greenwood’s haunting film scores, and the hypnotic melodies of the West African kora. Deep, dramatic strings mixed with curious trumpets and flutes creep into majestic melodies. Her banjo work is as unexpected as it is masterful, pushing the instrument into uncharted territory. The project captures the full spectrum of her artistry, offering a space for both collective mourning and celebration, while honouring the voices of those who came before.

I loved “The Witch” for its gentle but insistent melody, powerful yet sly lyrics, and the comforting drum beats that sound like a slow, rainy day. I’ve been listening to a lot of The Sundays lately, and this song reminds me of exactly something off Reading and Writing Arithmetic. “Often As The Autumn” gives me Björk vibes with the airy and tender vocals, loose synthy background noise, and the gentle strings dancing in the corners of your ears, peeking through the hitches of Kater’s voice. Finally, lyrics wise, “The Internet” really caught my attention. “I spy the satellites of the internet / Above me like human-made stars / Concentrically circling the internet / But never enough / To touch / To feel any rush / Out beyond the pull of the internet.” Beyond her comforting and ever-emotional voice alongside the soft plucking of the banjo, the heart-tugging strings rising and falling, her poetry is something to behold! It’s only a few words; but to me, in a world filled with artifice and an overwhelming reliance on technology, I find it refreshing to see this sentiment reflected in such a beautiful, touching way.

I’m not usually a partaker of the Midwest in the form of music, especially a banjo, but Kater’s sound is captivating in such a remarkable way that I couldn’t stop listening. I’m also a sucker for meaningful lyrics, and after listening to the first song on the album, I already knew it was going to be banger after banger (I was right). If you’re free this February 11 at 7:30 p.m., do yourself a favour and go see this gem of an artist at The Cultch Theatre!