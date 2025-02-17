Stayin’ Alive: The radical origins and legacy of disco

By: Kiana Montakhab, SFU student

Not many people know about the politically-charged history of disco. More than just a soundtrack for glittering dance floors and late-night hedonism, disco was a movement, one that provided a revolutionary space for Black, Latinx, and 2SLGBTQIA+ communities to reclaim joy and visibility in a world that sought to erase them. Unlike most music genres, the origins of disco are highly debated. The term “disco” itself is derived from the French word “discothèque,” which refers to a dance-oriented nightclub where recorded music is played rather than live performances. Some pinpoint these discothèques, which emerged in the ‘60s, as the origins of disco, but it wasn’t until the underground dance scenes of the ‘70s New York City that it truly began.

In the wake of the Stonewall Uprising in 1969, a pivotal moment in the fight for 2SLGBTQIA+ rights, mainstream club scenes remained largely unwelcoming. As a result, the movement went underground, flourishing in hidden venues where marginalized communities found refuge and freedom. One of the most recognized events were, and continue to be, David Mancuso’s The Loft parties. Described as an “egalitarian utopia,” Manusco’s parties emphasized community and connection for those seeking a liberating space. Mancuso, a pioneer in the art of DJing, was an expert at curating a vibe. He carefully selected tracks from a diverse array of genres, seamlessly blending progressive soul, Philly soul, Latin American dance music, and African music to create an immersive experience for dancers. It was in spaces like The Loft that disco’s distinct sound began taking shape.

As a music genre and cultural movement, disco would not exist without the contributions of Black artists like Donna Summer, Gloria Gaynor, Sylvester, and many more. These artists, with their powerful vocals and mesmerizing beats, transformed dance floors into spaces of liberation and joy, often releasing songs with socially resonant themes. Tracks like Gaynor’s immensely famous “I Will Survive” became an anthem of resilience, while Sylvester’s “You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)” celebrated queer identity at a time when such visibility was incredibly rare.

Music wasn’t the only player setting up disco culture. Fashion, an undeniably political form of expression, was just as intertwined in disco culture as it was with its music. Historically, fashion has been a tool of resistence and identity, from the suffragettes’ white dresses to the Black Panther Party’s leather jackets and berets. Throughout history, clothing has been used to challenge societal norms, signal allegiance to movements, and assert visibility for marginalized groups. From the suffragettes’ white dresses symbolizing purity and defiance to the Black Panther Party’s leather jackets and berets embodying strength and revolution, fashion has always carried messages beyond aesthetics.

In disco fashion was a radical act; Black, Latinx, and queer communities adorned themselves in bold, extravagant attire to reclaim space and challenge mainstream ideals of beauty and gender. Androgynous looks, sequins, platform shoes, and flowing fabrics were more than just trends; they were statements of defiance in a world that often sought to erase them. Many of disco’s most iconic fashion trends can be traced back to Black communities, especially Black women who pioneered the era’s most celebrated styles. Disco divas like Diana Ross, and Grace Jones adorned themselves in luxurious fabrics, dazzling sequins and rhinestones, as well as theatrical, over-the-top accessories that amplified their larger-than-life presence. The influence of their glamour extended far beyond the dance floor, shaping trends that continue to be embraced today, including hoop earrings, acrylic nails, bold makeup, and lettuce hems.

Disco was a movement, one that provided a revolutionary space for Black, Latinx, and 2SLGBTQIA+ communities to reclaim joy, identity, and visibility in a world that sought to erase them.

At its height, disco became both a peak cultural phenomenon and a victim of its own success. Studio 54 was an opulent symbol of this duality: an iconic nightclub that showcased the glitz and excess of disco while also contributing to its mainstream commercialization. Many have only heard myths about Studio 54 — wild tales of celebrities, anonymous sex on rubber balconies, extravagant cocaine usage, that picture of Bianca Jagger on a horse. Some of its celebrity clientele included Michael Jackson, Salvador Dalí, and Margaret Trudeau (yeah, that one). Yet, even as it rose to fame as the defining nightclub of its era, it symbolized disco’s shift from an inclusive, underground movement to a commercialized spectacle. The contributions of the marginalized communities who built disco were erased, while an influx of wealthy, white partygoers flocked to the scene, captivated by its glitz but ignoring its cultural significance. Saturday Night Fever, a movie that centres white John Travolta as the face of disco, further cemented this erasure, repackaging disco as a straight, white phenomenon and stripping it of its radical roots. While the film popularized disco across the culturally suburban areas of the US and beyond, it did so at the expense of the communities that had birthed the genre.

The mainstreaming of disco, with its focus on sanitized, radio-friendly hits led to a backlash that cultivated the “Disco Sucks” movement. Spearheaded by Steve Dahl, a rock radio host who loathed disco’s dominance over the airwaves, “Disco Sucks” was more than just a rock vs. disco musical preference; it evolved into a cultural battle fueled by racism, homophobia, and a reactionary rejection of disco’s association with marginalized communities. Dahl called his followers the “Coho Lips,” a reference to the coho salmon that were released into the Great Lakes to rid the water of parasites — not a very subtle metaphor that framed disco and its marginalized community as parasites to be eradicated. The movement reached its peak on July 12, 1979, during Disco Demolition Night at Comiskey Park in Chicago, where thousands gathered to watch disco records explode in a fiery spectacle. What was framed as an anti-commercialism protest was, in reality, a violent rejection of the spaces and identities disco had uplifted. The crowd, overwhelmingly white and male, turned the event into a chaotic riot, storming the field of the ballpark and setting records ablaze, a symbolic purging of disco’s cultural influence.

In the aftermath, the industry responded swiftly. Radio stations abandoned disco playlists, record labels dropped artists associated with the genre, and “disco” became a dirty word in popular culture. The radical social movements and cultural revolutions of the ‘60s and ‘70s, driven by civil rights activism, 2SLGBTQIA+ liberation, and anti-establishment sentiments, gradually gave way to the conservative resurgence of the ‘80s, marked by free-market economics, moral panics, and a backlash against the very progress that had defined the previous decades — sounds familiar, right?

Yet, while the mainstream moved on, disco never truly disappeared. Its influence seeped into house, techno, and electronic dance music, genres that carried forward its legacy of liberation and community-building on the dance floor. What the “Disco Sucks” movement failed to erase was the undeniable truth that disco had transformed the way people moved, celebrated, and resisted — its heart remained beating to the rhythm of the night long after the fire at Comiskey Park was extinguished.

Vancouver may have earned the nickname “No-Fun City” in recent years, but its past tells a much livelier story. Opening its doors in 1975 and nestled in a concrete building on Seymour and Drake, Luv-a-Fair was the beating heart of the city’s underground nightlife — a sanctuary where disco lovers, punks, goths, drag queens, and new wavers converged under flashing purple neon lights to lose themselves in the music. Though Luv-a-Fair shut down its doors for good in 2003, sacrificed to Vancouver’s ever-growing condo boom, nostalgic Vancouverites remember it as the “heyday of Vancouver’s club scene.” Other beloved nightclubs of the era include The Pink Pussycat, The Smilin’ Buddha, and Oil Can Harry’s. Nevertheless, disco remains alive and well in Vancouver, thriving in retro-themed club nights, bars, and drag performances which celebrate the genre’s glamorous aesthetics and liberating energy. Venues like Fox Cabaret, The Birdhouse, and Rolla Skate Club regularly host disco events.

As Black History Month prompts reflection on cultural contributions, disco serves as a powerful reminder of how Black artistry shaped not just a music genre, but an entire way of life. Disco remains more than just a fleeting trend; it stands as a testament to resilience and a powerful reminder that the dance floor has always been political — a space where joy is both defiant and transformative.