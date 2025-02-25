Need to Know, Need to Go: Month of March

By: Osna Hadef, SFU Student

Treat Show Comedy

China Cloud Studios, 524 Main St., Vancouver

March 1, 7:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

Tickets: $18 online via Eventbrite, $20 at the door

If you want to start the month with laughs, you shouldn’t miss out on this comedy show. Treat Show Comedy is a series of improv shows occurring on the first Saturday of each month, with shows listed until June. These specials are co-produced by Blind Tiger Comedy, which aims to bring underrepresented comedic voices to light.

Ramadan Fest BC

Cloverdale Fairgrounds, 17607–17905 62 Ave., Surrey

March 5–9, 4:00 p.m.–3:00 a.m.

Tickets: $6.64 through Eventbrite

This is the West Coast’s first Ramadan festival, put on by Salaam Events. With over 130 vendors of all kinds, expect to have difficulty choosing what to eat among all the Halal food options from many cuisines. For five nights, experience a full Ramadan festival complete with decorations and a bazaar. The event is not only for the Muslim community and those who are fasting, but to everyone who wants to try the diverse food options and check out Ramadan lights.

CelticFest Vancouver: St. Patrick’s Day Ceilidh 2025

Hellenic Community Centre, 4500 Arbutus St., Vancouver

March 14, 7:00 p.m.–11:00 p.m.

Tickets: $30 for ages 19 to 64, find out more via Eventbrite

Kick off your St. Patrick’s weekend and celebrate Irish heritage and culture. Hosted by Vancouver’s longest-running Celtic band, the Blackthorn, this event will include music and dancing featuring the O’Brien Irish Dance, and Shot of Scotch Vancouver Company. The St. Patrick’s Day Ceilidh is one of many electric events featured as part of CelticFest Vancouver, which will run from March 7 to 17.

Glam Retro Roller Skate — All Ages Skate Party

100 N Renfrew St., Vancouver

March 22, 5:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m. for all ages, 8:00 p.m.–11:00 p.m. for adults

Tickets: $25.29 through Eventbrite

Want to experience a taste of the ‘80s? This retro-inspired skate party is perfect for you. Whether you’re going with a group, on a date, or by yourself, be sure to have a blast with DJ Prototype at the rink from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. For those who have a birthday around that time, this is an amazing idea for a celebration as you can also book your own party table.

Vancouver Pop-Ups: Spring Market

Heritage Hall, 3102 Main St., Vancouver

March 30, 11:00 p.m.–4:00 p.m.

Tickets: Free

To celebrate the spring, Vancouver Pop-Ups has organized a market bringing together over 40 local businesses and vendors. You will find a vibrant collection of handmade goods and crafts from local artisans and designers. There will also be food vendors where you can buy snacks and refreshments. If you end up being one of the first 30 customers after opening, you’ll receive a $10 voucher.