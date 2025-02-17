Need to Know, Need to Go: Black History Month events

By: Manal Kashif, SFU Student

February is Black History Month so here is a curated list of events everyone can attend while learning about the history of struggles, successes, and perseverance of Black people all over the world. These events range from being held by SFU clubs/societies to throughout Vancouver.

SFPIRG Movie Night Screening

SOCA Lounge, SUB 1430 (SFU Burnaby)

Monday, February 24 at 6:30 p.m.

Price: free

Enjoy an evening of lively discussion as SFU Students Of Caribbean and African Ancestry (SOCA), Canada-Philippines Solidarity for Human Rights (CPSHR), and Simon Fraser Public Interest Research Group (SFPIRG) present a screening of Black August (2007). This movie follows the journey of prison inmate, George Jackson, as he becomes a political activist for prisoners’ rights in San Quentin prison during the 1960s. Be sure to RSVP for this event at the link in SFPIRG’s bio (@SFPIRG on Instagram).

Sounds and Pressure: Reggae in a Foreign Land Series

North Vancouver City Library, 120 W 14th St.

Wednesday, February 26, 7:00 p.m.

Price: free

Sounds and Pressure: Reggae in a Foreign Land (2024) is an anthology consisting of five short films. The National Film Board of Canada has put this series together to showcase the talent of some of the best Jamaican artists as they take Canada’s music scene in the reggae genre by storm. Don’t miss out the chance to view this free screening of this musical collective at the North Vancouver City Library! If you aren’t able to make it to the screening, be sure to watch the films online for free at nfb.ca.

Community Kitchen: Celebrating Black Heritage with SOCA

SUB Community Kitchen, room 2125 (SFU Burnaby)

Thursday, February 27, 5:30 p.m.–9:30 p.m.

Price: free

Embark Sustainability’s Community Kitchen, located at the SFU Burnaby campus, is a great place for students to connect and learn to cook healthy meals. It is also where SFU SOCA members, Stacy and Mekeil, will be coming by to teach delicious and easy-to-make recipes. Take this cultural dive into Jamaican steamed callaloo (leafy green side dish) and Kenyan ugali (cornmeal porridge) as you learn how to make various foods while learning about the diverse flavours of East Africa and the Caribbean.

African Cinema Now!

VIFF Centre, 1181 Seymour St., Vancouver

Dates throughout the month

Price: ranges from $11–16

If you are interested in broadening your knowledge of Black history, the Vancouver International Film Festival (VIFF Centre) is presenting films throughout February as part of a collective called “African Cinema Now!,” created by Akojo Film Collective. This collection will feature films such as Atlantics (2019), Chez Jolie Coiffure (2018), Dilli Dark (2023), and Tori and Lokita (2022).