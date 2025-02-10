Monday music: Twee love songs

By: Petra Chase, Editor-in-Chief

“P.U.N.K Girl” by Heavenly

Twee was originally British slang for sweet to a “nauseating” degree. Heavenly was one of the bands who emerged in the ‘80s in opposition to the “increasing harshness in the post-punk music scene” under the UK indie label Sarah Records. These disparately dainty bands reclaimed the word, defining the genre with wispy guitar, ‘50s and ‘60s nostalgia, and whimsy lyrics. Heavenly is for fans of fellow twee Sarah label-mates, The Smiths. “P.U.N.K. Girl” is a peppy, sapphic spell-out-the-letters song about seeing the soft side of a punk girl who everyone thinks is “bad.” It’s about knowing there’s something soft under her shell and waiting to know her more.

“Why Do You Let Me Stay Here?” by She and Him

I can’t talk about twee without mentioning actor/singer Zooey Deschanel, who refined twee as an aesthetic in the 2000s along with the likes of Feist and Regina Spektor. Deschanel is known as the queen of twee for her ‘60s silhouettes and quirky, sentimental spirit. She and Him is Deschanel’s musical duo with producer M. Ward. You’d probably recognize their radio-friendly Christmas discography — their “Baby it’s Cold Outside” association adds to their nostalgia.. Their 2008 debut, Volume One, brought ukulele and piano-driven lovelorn folk songs. In this one, Deschanel sings about waiting for an anonymous “him” to come over and play. Adorably earnest lyrics like “I think you’re just so pleasant” sung in her adorably earnest voice leads to a euphoric eruption of doo-doo-doo’s and sugary harmonies.

“Using You” by Mars Argo

When I joined the Mars Argo cult following in 2015, she was making music and experimental videos on YouTube with a MySpace meets The Beatles meets Lolita fashion vibe. The otherworldly character she played in videos contributed to her being a (somewhat sensationalized) mystery in that corner of the internet when she disappeared from the public eye and the channel was removed. Brittany Sheets (Mars Argo) finally holds the rights to this song a decade after its release and is returning to music, a win for her and for your ears. Her bubblegum voice is the definition of twee as she cheekily sings the double entendre of the chorus: “You’re the only one / Who’s making me come / To my sinful senses.” Originally released in 2011, “Using You” opens with a hilarious Weezer reference and flip-flops between being fed up to asking, “Am I naïve to think that he could be the love of my life?”

“My Slime” by Fousheé

Fast forward to 2021: Fousheé’s airy voice and way of using “slime” as a metaphor for infatuation pays homage to the cuteness of twee. She pairs pure phrases of adoration with sexual lyrics like “gorilla grip, it’s tight” and “get your fork and knife.” The music video plays on Bonnie and Clyde where Fousheé swoons while robbing a bank with her “partner in crime.” This might just be an accidentally-twee song from an alternative artist, but the fashion choice in the video is undeniably twee — teddy bear backpack, Peter Pan collar, bow in the hair.