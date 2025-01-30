Brighter Side: Quiet library floors

By: Samia Chowdhury, SFU Student

For me, being on the Burnaby campus inevitably means seeking out the quietest floors of the library. The satisfaction of finding a perfect, secluded desk with panels on three sides, nestled among rows of heavily loaded bookshelves, is unmatched. Pair that with a charging outlet and a birds-eye view out of public sight, and you’ve got the ideal spot — whether for a focused study session or a three-hour nap — whichever you choose.

This little corner is perfect in all kinds of weather. Picture a snowy winter morning with a cup of hot chocolate in the middle of January, a warm summer evening filled with sharing suppressed laughs through the bookshelves with your friends, or a rainy afternoon spent turning pages of a novel or buried within a mountain of schoolwork.

One can easily lose track of time here — sometimes gazing out the window to people watch, other times absorbed in silent study without any distractions or interruptions. It’s a versatile haven where you can focus, relax, daydream, or even catch up on some much-needed rest.

No matter the season or mood, this sanctuary on campus is always there, ready to offer a slice of calm amid the chaos of life.