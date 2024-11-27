Stop supporting the Greater Vancouver Zoo

By: Yulissa Huamani, SFU student

Content warning: mentions of animal abuse and death.

Zoos tend to incite imagery of children being excited to see animals. However, animals in zoos are held in enclosures that are often way too small and just can’t compare to their natural habitats. Children tend to find the experience thrilling, but as adults, we should realize that the conditions these animals live in are often depressing and unethical. While there are some sanctuaries that do genuine conservation and rehabilitation work, the way most zoos cage animals for viewing purposes is far from humane. Reports of animal abuse in zoos showcase how caging causes physical and mental damage, and we should keep this in mind the next time we’re invited on an outing to the local zoo.

Being confined to zoo enclosures can lead to learned helplessness. This is a condition that affects animals’ brains due to the inability to escape when constantly exposed to stimuli that triggers their survival instincts. As a result, even if an animal is released after years of trauma, they’re unable to survive because they lost the ability to do so on their own. Living like that is not living. The damage that zoos cause outweighs any benefits for us as humans.

Profiting off someone’s pain is wrong, regardless of the species, and shouldn’t be accepted in our society. One controversial local zoo is the Greater Vancouver Zoo, where it’s been reported multiple times that animals are living in poor conditions. And their “diversity” of animals means animals that aren’t adapted to live under BC’s weather conditions are forced to do so. This October, Jenga the giraffe died at the age of eight. This is concerning due to the 25-year lifespan that giraffes usually have in the wild, and the population of giraffes in their natural habitat is decreasing. In the past, the Greater Vancouver Zoo faced animal cruelty charges for “inadequate housing arrangements” for a baby hippo they adopted. The hippo previously starred in a Telus commercial before being transferred to the zoo, where it was kept indoors with nothing but a “small shallow pool to wade in.” The charges were later dropped “when the zoo agreed to construct better hippo accommodation.” These are just a few of many examples of mistreatment or death of animals under the care of the Greater Vancouver Zoo. While the zoo did improve the housing conditions of certain animals, how much damage were they hoping to get away with before they started taking action?

Furnishing cages with branches or stumps can be compared to decorating a prison cell like a forest. It might look natural, but it’s not free. The Vancouver Humane Society reports that “enclosure space should be outfitted to meet species-specific needs.” However, the zoo has been known to not satisfy these conditions. Additionally, visitors’ reviews highlight that the animals seem to be stressed and that their overall experience was more sad than satisfactory. Seeing animals under poor conditions and showing signs of anxiety could also negatively impact children, since kids are likely to be curious about the conditions an animal is being held in. It is certainly known that zoos in general aren’t able to replicate the complexities of natural habitats, and this ends up psychologically and physically harming animals. What are we teaching children by showing them that this is OK?

It seems to be that the Greater Vancouver Zoo’s main focus is on entertainment instead of preserving species and advancing animal rights. Putting profit before animals’ well-being is unethical, and zoos that do so shouldn’t be considered a form of entertainment. These enclosures display living beings that aren’t able to escape, and are suffering as a result. This should make us reflect on what zoos suggest about our morals as a society. It is not a necessity to see an animal that is submitted to stress and frustration just for entertainment.

Zoos are unnecessary, especially in the 21st century. There are other ethical options that allow children to learn about an animal if they are curious, such as virtual zoos. The sadness that animals experience in these spaces is evident, and there isn’t an educational purpose that justifies the suffering. Zoos should only exist as wildlife sanctuaries for rehabilitation purposes, and be held to strict standards. Animals should be released once they receive the proper treatment they need and are certified to be able to live in the wild. There have to be regulations that force zoos to do so. It’s understandable that some animals can’t be released due to domestication or severe injury. However, the purpose of zoos should be to help animals and protect species first and foremost. There is no reason why animals like giraffes and hippos should be living in BC rather than wildlife sanctuaries in their countries of origin.