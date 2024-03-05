What Grinds our Gears: Delivery drivers who don’t deliver

By: Cynthia Piña, Peak Associate

OK, look. I get that delivery drivers have around 100 packages a day to deliver — they are short on time, on a tight schedule, and an apartment is probably not the ideal building to deliver to. However, I cannot help living in an apartment. I cannot help dealing with chronic illness that at times makes it difficult to walk — and therefore, make planning outings an ordeal.

What might seem like a short and easy shopping trip to some people may require days of rest for me. So, when delivery drivers decide that delivering to an apartment is too big of a deal, mark a package as an “attempted delivery” without so much as calling, and then decide to return that package to the sender — fuck you. Sometimes, they decide to send the package to random pick-up points, which has now defeated the whole reason I chose delivery in the first place. I have left clear delivery instructions, and am literally home 90% of the time. Just because you cannot be bothered to call me, I now have to plan my whole week to get to wherever you left my package.

I am begging everyone to please go back to using Canada Post, because I have had issues with essentially all other shipping companies over the past few years. Why are you paying someone to deliver something, when they refuse to deliver it? Genuinely — if a driver calls me, and I am actually not home, I am so sorry because I know this is inconvenient. Thank you for trying, but I would love it if shipping companies actually delivered when they said they would, or if they actually tried to contact me for delivery.