FASS promotes anti-bullying with pink wall of kindness initiative

By: Eden Chipperfield, News Writer

Brian Fox, coordinator of student engagement for the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences (FASS), wanted to spread messages of kindness and anti-bullying at SFU. He turned the focus of Pink Shirt Day into an interactive space with the introduction of the Pink Wall of Kindness.

In 2007, Nova Scotia high school students David and Travis distributed pink shirts to stand up for a grade nine boy being bullied for the colour of his clothing. Since then, Pink Shirt Day has been recognized for the last 16 years in elementary, high school, and post-secondary schools. Pink Shirt Day serves as a way to recognize and combat bullying in educational settings.

The Pink Wall of Kindness was located outside the FASS office in the AQ on February 28. Students, staff, and faculty were encouraged to jot down messages that inspired kindness. The FASS team who volunteered also provided homemade buttons and popcorn to those who dropped by.

“I started the Pink Wall Kindness at SFU in 2017. I used to collaborate with some of the folks in restorative justice like Brenda Morrison, who’s a professor there who did some neat stuff like healing circles in our space,” said Fox. “We want to build community and connect to our students and make them feel like this is a safe, welcoming place.”

Bullying is present in many forms in various environments, whether on campus, online, or in the workplace. “The actions of a bully can happen every single day and in small, subtle ways,” Dr. Hannah Scott, a University of Ontario Institute of Technology professor, told Global News. “It’s just something we don’t tend to talk about because it’s difficult to identify.” Black, Indigenous, and people of colour more often experience bullying due to intersectional barriers and cultural stigma. 2SLGBTQIA+ people are also vulnerable and experience the effects of bullying due to their sexual orientation or gender expression.

Fox has made it his mission to ensure SFU students know there are people looking out for others on campus. As SFU is often dubbed a “commuter campus,” the effect of going to class and heading home can rob students of the experience of community, said Fox. “We have a high commuter population on campus that [is] challenged by the fact that it’s class and go home and not necessarily having any place or space on campus that allows them to feel that connection,” he explained.

Many students in the FASS faculty are undeclared majors, which can also impact feelings of belonging. Fox is determined to ensure that first-years are aware of the programming FASS volunteers and peer mentors are facilitating through initiatives on Instagram.

Fox emphasised community-building on campus and the importance of having student-guided initiatives to engage the student population. “It’s a huge part of what I’m trying to do with the opportunities out of our space: highlighting different resources and opportunities for students, whatever those opportunities are on campus, to find a fit, and find community.”