The ABCs of time management

By: Hailey Miller, Staff Writer

Whether you’re a new undergrad, or you’re a seasoned scholar finishing up your degree, we can all agree time management is the struggle of all struggles for university students. Trying to fit work, school, a social life, and other daily activities such as working out, meal prepping, and running errands into your schedule is like having a full-time job. No matter the course load — whether you’re doing your studies full-time or part-time — time management is still tricky, and finding time to squeeze in everything you need to get done is like solving the Rubix Cube of life.

Scheduling is key.

Chalking out set times for each activity and task you need to get done helps break everything down into smaller, more manageable chunks. This also allows you to allot a set amount of time for each task, which helps them feel less intimidating or arduous — essentially making everything easier to check off your to-do list. Some schedules are easier to work around than others, depending on their flexibility. School and work schedules are often the most fixed, so scheduling other components such as your social life, chores, and other daily activities around those commitments will make it easier to fit everything else into the time management puzzle.

Stick to a routine.

Routines are important when it comes to scheduling and time management. This can be a daily or weekly routine, or even something more varied that considers all you have to get done in a month, if you’re looking at the bigger picture. Regardless, start small and expand your routine as needed. Begin with everyday motions: getting ready, knowing what time you have to leave the house, and factoring in commute time. Sticking to a routine of study, work, fitness, socialization, running errands, and repeat may seem monotonous and like a big feat to accomplish, but once you schedule in the right time for each of these activities, you can base your routine off of your schedule and vice versa. Some days will be different than others — say you visit family one day, have work commitments or medical appointments the next, and every now and then have to pencil in a grocery haul. These things all take time and are varied depending on the activity. Factor in the right time within your routine, and before you know it, you’ll be set to conquer all that is unexpectedly thrown at you (although, hopefully it’s not too much at once).

Buy a planner, if it helps.

Jotting things down helps piece together each aspect of your schedule. If a planner is the best way to help you stay organized and manage your time wisely, then invest in one. It can be as plain or as fancy as you’d like. But don’t feel pressured into thinking you need to spend money on one — you can build a planner of your own from any blank notebook, or even use an online option. The key to using a planner, whether it’s an online or physical version, is to keep everything organized. Ponder which option works best for you, if you struggle to keep track of your tasks, maybe an online option will work better for you as you can set up reminders — but the only real important thing you need from a planner is that you’ll actually use it.

Put everything in your calendar.

Use a digital calendar and sync it across all your devices so you have exactly the same schedule no matter what device you look at. Using your calendar is not only important for everyday tasks and commitments including your studies, work, and appointments, but it’s also good to use regarding your availability for a night out, a quick grocery run, an unexpected gym session — you name it. Put everything in your calendar, even if things have to be changed later. This will let you know when you’re busy and when you’re free, and how much time needs to be allotted for each event on your daily, weekly, and monthly squares. Think of your calendar as a tool to be aware of the time you allot to each activity, whereas a planner keeps you aware of the tasks that need to be completed.

Use phone reminders.

Seriously, phone reminders are helpful. I use them all the time. Daily, weekly, monthly, you name it. They’re a handy tool to help remind you of the chaos of your schedule. They’re not as detailed and structured as a calendar, but they help with nudging you to get a few time sensitive things done in a timely manner — especially for those repetitive tasks you do every day, week, or month.

Pencil in your priorities.

The demands of studies among everything else make time management complicated. Courses often have a lot of requirements that need to be accomplished in a short timeframe, but so do things like work and other regular commitments. Make time for fun things, too. Don’t forget the importance of a social life and enjoy other people’s company. This could include a brunch date, a paint night, or any hobby that floats your boat. Prioritizing the most important things is, obviously, top priority — but pencilling in time for self-care, visiting family, and seeing friends is just as important.

Time management and scheduling is complicated, and it may seem like another chore on top of everything else you’ve got going on, but once you get the hang of it and use it to your advantage, you’ll be managing your time like the time management aficionado you were always meant to be!