Need to Know, Need to Go: Feb. 26 – Apr. 2024

By: Hailey Miller, Staff Writer

Song from the Uproar: The Lives and Deaths of Isabelle Eberhardt

When: Feb. 29 & Mar. 2 at 7:30 p.m., Mar. 3 at 2:00 p.m.

Where: York Theatre, 639 Commercial Dr., Vancouver

Content warning: mention of death.

City Opera Vancouver presents the Canadian premiere of this contemporary opera based on the true story of the life of Isabelle Eberhardt (1877–1904), an anti-colonial feminist defying societal norms. After she leaves Switzerland for Algeria at 20 years old, she falls in love with a soldier, converts to Islam, and dies in a flash flood seven years later. Written by Brooklyn composer Missy Mazzoli and Canadian writer Royce Vavrek, the premiere is sure to be a hit with Kwagiulth and Stó:lō First Nations’ Marion Newman’s mezzo-soprano lead performance.

Prices range from $25–$68. Further details can be found on City Opera Vancouver’s website.

Coastal Dance Festival

When: Mar. 1–3, various event times

Where: Anvil Centre, 777 Columbia St., New Westminster

The 17th annual Coastal Dance Festival is coming to New Westminster for three days of dance and celebration. Featuring artists such as Laura Grizzlypaws, Chesha7 iy lha mens, the Chinook SongCatchers, Dakhká Khwáan Dancers, and Turongo Collective, there’s lots to look forward to. Each year, the festival comes together to take pride in honouring and celebrating the artistic disciplines of dance, song, and storytelling among Indigenous communities across BC. This year, a special feature work by Dancers of Damelahamid, Raven Mother, pays tribute to their late Elder and co-founder, Margaret Harris (1931–2020).

Students pay $30.50, plus a $4 fee. More info about the festival can be found at damelahamid.ca.

Father Tartuffe: An Indigenous Misadventure

When: Feb. 22–Mar. 24, Evenings: Tue–Thu, 7:30 p.m.; Fri & Sat, 8 p.m. / Matinees: Wed, 1:30 p.m.; Sat & Sun, 2 p.m.

Where: Granville Island Stage, Arts Club Theatre Co, 1585 Johnston St., Vancouver

The Arts Club Theatre Company presents a new production of a “timeless comedy.” The plot follows the financial stability of protagonist Orin (Sam Bob) following Expo ‘67 in Montréal and the 100th anniversary of the Canadian Confederation. Life is good for Orin and his family living on their reservation, until a con artist, Father Tartuffe (Aidan Correia), ruins the good times. Orin and his relatives band together to expose the imposterous Tartuffe without falling victim to his delusions. Anishinaabe playwright Herbie Barnes states the comical play “reflects that [when] being who you are is not enough, you do just about anything to be more.”

Tickets start at $29. Showtimes and more info available on the Arts Club’s website.

Made in Italy

When: Feb. 21–Apr. 2, various showtimes

Where: Various cities across BC

Edmonton-based Farren Timoteo’s production of Made in Italy is hitting the road on tour. Presented by the Arts Club Theatre Company, the play follows the life of a second-generation Italian teenager, Francesco Mantini, as he struggles to find his place in Jasper, Alberta. In search of inspiration, Mantini idolizes actor John Travolta and fictional character Rocky Balboa as he sets out on a quest to reinvent himself as a crooner, going by the name of Frank Martin. The play is as “bubbly as a glass of prosecco,” celebrating Italian food, family, and music. With rave reviews, the play is sure to be a comedic, coming-of-age hit among audiences.

Prices range from $25–$52. More info and showtimes available on the Arts Club’s website.