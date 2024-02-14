Monday Music: The stages of a love affair

By: Eden Chipperfield, News Writer

“FMF” by Uncle Strut

Sometimes, that person you’ve been waiting for has been by your side or in your circle all this time. Perhaps it’s the sexual chemistry or the butterflies you get from being next to them — subtle glances and smiles that only the two involved can translate. Uncle Strut is a Vancouver indie rock band I had the fortune to see live as an opener for BabyJake this October. Their response and call song, “FMF,” (which stands for Fucking My Friends) brings fun to the topic with the upbeat guitar strumming and grooving rhythms to vibe to.

“What I Need” by Hayley Kikoyo feat. Kehlani

Pop-icon Hayley Kiyoko and R&B empress Kehlani dominate in this pop-layered track that explores queer love, intimacy, and being accepted. Kiyoko and Kehlani lament about not wanting to keep their partner a secret, singing, “What I need is for you to be sure.” Kiyoko explained in an interview with Sway Calloway, “I’m in a place in my life where I need to be with a woman who knows what they want, and I don’t have time to play the games that I’ve literally been playing for 26 years.” “What I Need” pairs well with summer nights and rolled-down car windows.

“Heaven” by Pink Sweat$

The honeymoon phase will be in full force when tuned into “Heaven” by Pink Sweat$. Keyboard notes and samples of angelic harp transport you to an environment where you’ll drift away with thoughts about your lover. Fantasies of forever are laced with the lyrics as Pink Sweat$ promises his suitor, “you know I don’t want no one else.” This R&B track can be reminiscent of first moments together, from long talks to the first “I love you” and all the in-between.

“Pendulum” by FKA Twigs

An alluring, slow-burn rhyme sets the tone for “Pendulum” by electronic artist FKA Twigs. The knowledge that someone may not be the right one can eat someone up inside. With processed sounds and mixing, this song conveys being swung back and forth by feelings and thoughts of wanting more than what may be given by a partner. Pulling at heartstrings, “Pendulum” captures that when love loses its momentum, how difficult it can be to admit it to a partner, or even harder, yourself.

“Confidant” by BabyJake

Feelings of betrayal and hurt come through BabyJake’s bittersweet lyrics, discussing the end of a relationship when a partner no longer confides their emotions in the artist. Sometimes, as this song insists, the best course of action is to cut contact. BabyJake asserts his self-assurance through lyrics like “I’m not your friend, not your only confidant,” encouraging the subject to find comfort and solace in others. The song soothes with smooth R&B rhythms and hip-hop beats to feed broken souls.

Listen to the full playlist on our Spotify, peaksfu.