Connect the Lingo

By: Kaja Antic, Sports Writer

________ league was a baseball term used to refer to minor league baseball teams in rural towns, but is more often used to describe a lack of professional standards and etiquette.

A goalie in hockey is given a _________ cheer by the crowd when they make an easy save after previously allowing multiple goals on not-so-great chances.

While a 0–0 score in sports is sometimes referred to as goose egg s, the MLB uses the term _________ to describe when a team scores eight runs, due to its similar appearance.

A ___________ ___________ is a dangerous move in hockey when a player lodges their stick between an opponent’s leg and locks them in, rendering them defenseless.

In entertainment wrestling shows, the ring announcer states the contest is scheduled for _________ __________ to indicate the winner only needs to pin and beat their opponent to a three count once.

An opponent is _________ in basketball when they get dunked on in such an outrageous manner that it deserves to be framed.

Each _________ (period) in Polo is seven minutes long.

A ________ is an illegal shot in table tenn is when a player hits the ball prior to it dropping on their side of the table.

In cricket, the person closest to the batsman is called the ________ ________.