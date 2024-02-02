This week at SFU

All the athletic action from January 22–28

By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor

Home Games

Thursday, January 25: women’s basketball vs. Montana State Billings at West Gym at 7:00 p.m.

Montana State is first in the conference standings; SFU is eighth

1–1 against Montana State last season

Saturday, January 27: women’s basketball vs. Seattle Pacific at West Gym at 7:00 p.m.

Second game of a four-game homestand

SFU scores an average of 66 points against Seattle Pacific

Away Games

Thursday, January 25: men’s basketball vs. Northwest Nazarene (Idaho) at 5:00 p.m.

First match against Northwest Nazare this season; 0–2 against them last season

Team’s last win was on November 18

Friday, January 26: conference hockey team vs. UVIC at 7:30 p.m.

Second game in a week against UVIC

Friday, January 26–Saturday, January 27: track and field at the University of Washington Invitational.

Competed at the University of Washington Indoor Preview two weeks ago

Friday, January 26–Saturday, January 27: track and field at Boston University for the John Thomas Terrier Classic

First of two visits to Boston University this season

Saturday, January 27: men’s basketball vs. Central Washington at 6:00 p.m.

Lost last five meetings against Central Washington; last beat them on January 4, 2020

Central Washington is the conference leader in defensive rebound percentage (.760)

Saturday, January 27: swimming vs. UVIC

Last regular season meet before conference championships

Men’s team lost their first meet since Novembe r 4 , 137–125 ; w omen’s team lost 146–116 and finished their California trip 4–2

Saturday, January 27: conference hockey team vs. Vancouver Island University Mariners at 7:00 p.m.

Vancouver Island is first in league standings; SFU is fourth out of five teams