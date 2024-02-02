This week at SFU

SFU swimmer competing in a backstroke event.
MIAMI SHORES, FL - JANUARY 5, 2024: Barry swimming v Simon Fraser. (Photo by Joel Auerbach)

By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor

Home Games 

Thursday, January 25: women’s basketball vs. Montana State Billings at West Gym at 7:00 p.m. 

  • Montana State is first in the conference standings; SFU is eighth 
  • 1–1 against Montana State last season 

Saturday, January 27: women’s basketball vs. Seattle Pacific at West Gym at 7:00 p.m. 

  • Second game of a four-game homestand
  • SFU scores an average of 66 points against Seattle Pacific 

Away Games 

Thursday, January 25: men’s basketball vs. Northwest Nazarene (Idaho) at 5:00 p.m. 

  • First match against Northwest Nazare this season; 0–2 against them last season
  • Team’s last win was on November 18 

Friday, January 26: conference hockey team vs. UVIC at 7:30 p.m. 

  • Second game in a week against UVIC 

Friday, January 26–Saturday, January 27: track and field at the University of Washington Invitational. 

  • Competed at the University of Washington Indoor Preview two weeks ago 

Friday, January 26–Saturday, January 27: track and field at Boston University for the John Thomas Terrier Classic

  • First of two visits to Boston University this season 

Saturday, January 27: men’s basketball vs. Central Washington at 6:00 p.m. 

  • Lost last five meetings against Central Washington; last beat them on January 4, 2020
  • Central Washington is the conference leader in defensive rebound percentage (.760)

Saturday, January 27: swimming vs. UVIC 

  • Last regular season meet before conference championships 
  • Men’s team lost their first meet since November 4, 137–125; women’s team lost 146–116 and finished their California trip 4–2

Saturday, January 27: conference hockey team vs. Vancouver Island University Mariners at 7:00 p.m. 

  • Vancouver Island is first in league standings; SFU is fourth out of five teams

