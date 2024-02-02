Red Leafs hockey hold off No. 2 Boston University to shootout

By: Kaja Antic, Sports Writer

The non-conference Red Leafs hockey team started 2024 with big ambitions, playing three exhibition games in as many days against top-rated NCAA Div. I hockey teams.

The road trip kicked off on January 5 against the Boston University Terriers (BU), who were ranked the second-best college team heading into the matchup. BU has since dethroned their state rival, Boston College (BC), to become the best team in college hockey, after finishing first in back-to-back weekly polls.

BU was missing projected first-overall NHL pick, forward Macklin Celebrini, and the Canucks’ 2023 first-round draft pick, defenceman Tom Willander, who were at the World Junior Championship in Sweden representing their respective nations. Even without the duo, BU had more than enough starpower with 11 of the team’s 15 NHL draft picks in the lineup.

SFU forward Walker Erickson scored the game’s first goal 13 minutes and 42 seconds into the first period, from forward Garrett Hilton and defenceman Tristen Cross, to end the first period with a one goal advantage for the visitors. SFU held the lead for over a period before Buffalo Sabres prospect Gavin McCarthy scored the equalizer for BU on a one-timer at 3:19 in the second period from St. Louis Blues prospect, forward Dylan Peterson, and Los Angeles Kings prospect, forward Jack Hughes. The game remained tied for the rest of the endeavor, despite SFU being short-handed for five minutes in the third period after Cross received a five-minute major penalty, and an automatic game misconduct, for slew footing.

SFU goalie Kolby Matthews was sensational in net, stopping 46 of 47 shots, including three shots in overtime, while SFU failed to challenge Terriers goalie Max Lacroix with a shot in overtime. Both teams found themselves in another deadlock following two rounds of unsuccessful shootout attempts before BU’s lone goal scorer, McCarthy, scored to prevent a fourth round of shootout, and lifted his team to the victory.

The next night, SFU faced then-No. 1 team, the Boston College Eagles, once more scoring the first goal of the game — this time from forward Logan Bromhead. BC went on to score five goals in the second period, with goaltender Matthews stopping 41 of 46 shots from the Eagles, moving his stop total at the end of two nights to 87 of 93 shots.

Matthews didn’t make an appearance for the Red Leafs in the third and final game of the East Coast road trip, where SFU took on the Providence Friars in Rhode Island for the first time in eight years. Unlike the first two games of the road trip, SFU gave up the first goal of the game and surrendered another goal on the powerplay by the end of the opening frame, giving Providence a two goal lead. After having just two shots on net to Providence’s 26 in the first period, forward Jerzy Orchard scored to get SFU on the board in the second period. SFU and Providence exchanged goals less than three minutes apart before the Friars notched a power play goal with 14 seconds remaining in the middle frame to restore the two goal lead.

In the final frame, SFU generated five shots on net — the most of any period. However, seven penalties kept SFU shorthanded for much of the period, and allowed Providence to notch their third power play goal of the game to extend the score to 5–2. Red Leafs goaltender Andrew Henderson stopped 56 of 61 shots from the Friars, while SFU was only able to get ten shots on goal through 60 minutes.

This is still the first year for the non-conference squad, as the program adjusts to accommodate both BCIHL competition and exhibition against fellow schools. Despite the losses, the Red Leafs powered through this road trip, showcasing their capabilities against top-rated Div. I programs — especially the gritty shootout result against BU. Though the trip was a short three days, it was a valuable teaching moment for the hockey club against formidable NCAA opponents, and a bid for future Div. I considerations.