Warmer winters aren’t what we want

By: Izzy Cheung, Staff Writer

This past fall semester, no classes or exams were interrupted by flurries of snow. Educationally speaking, this is a good thing, but when we look further into what this may mean for the future climate, it might have been better to endure a couple of snow days last semester. The warmer climates from this December may indicate a similar outcome for the upcoming summer months — hotter temperatures, resulting in more wildfires. As great as it was to not have to shovel our driveways so often or bundle up in layers of clothing, this doesn’t mean we should be hoping for warmer winters in the future. It means we’re already feeling the effects of climate change.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has attributed the warmer winter temperatures to a natural climate phenomenon known as El Niño. This phenomenon is indicated by “warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures” in the “Pacific Ocean near the equator,” though it affects more than just this area. While a milder winter was expected for 2023, some argue “it’s played a small part in 2023’s soaring temperatures.” This emergence of warmer weather makes for less precipitation and snow, consequently making wildfires in various regions of BC more probable.

Drastic changes in our climate can lead to a plethora of problems that extend past the winter season. An increasingly dry climate, which can result in a greater number of wildfires across the country, will continue to displace even more individuals and devastate smaller communities. Moreover, people whose livelihoods depend on farming and agriculture are left with a feeling of instability, unsure if the next wildfire will take out their resources. The Okanagan Indian Nations traditional territory (also known as the Syeelhwh Nation or Okanagan Valley) is home to many crops of apples, peaches, and other fruits. The fact that wildfires are prevalent in this area spells trouble for these industries. If their fruit trees are impacted, the damage from the fires may force farmers to start anew, with the replanting and harvesting of fruits from new trees taking several years. Just last year, BC saw its largest wildfire, which impacted and displaced multiple Indigenous communities, destroyed their lands, and also brought cultural destruction to First Nations communities.

NASA outlines a two-step approach we can take to reduce the effects of climate change. First, they emphasize the importance of “mitigation,” or the reduction of the flow of greenhouse gasses into the atmosphere. Provincial and federal governments have the most important role in this. For example, the carbon tax was “introduced by the Liberal government in 2019 and is designed as a financial incentive for people and businesses to change their behaviour to burn less fossil fuels and transition to greener forms of energy, thus helping Canada lower its emissions.” However, BC doesn’t follow this and has its “own carbon-pricing mechanisms.” Some advocates have argued we need to “apply a carbon tax to fossil fuel exports” and “scrap all fossil fuel subsidies.”

More needs to be done in addition to a carbon tax. This includes “investment in low-carbon technologies” and increasing the tax to create revenue and “invest in research and development projects.” The United Nations (UN) defines net-zero as “cutting greenhouse gas emissions to as close to zero as possible.” Canada’s plan for achieving net-zero doesn’t include exports to other countries, and if we hope to have a meaningful plan for climate change, it should.

If anything, this season should be a wake-up call. Making the switch to more energy-efficient appliances can help use less energy around our households. Opting for a car-free transportation system such as walking, biking, taking transit, or carpooling, can reduce one’s carbon footprint by up to two tons of CO2 per year. Another small action is to incorporate more vegetables into your diet. According to the UN, producing plant-based foods “results in fewer greenhouse gas emissions and requires less energy, land, and water.” These are some small steps we can make as individuals, but it’s important to focus on calling for energy-efficient policies. On a larger-scale, committing to policies that continue to make buildings more energy efficient — such as implementing more LED light fixtures — can provide change without noticeable differences in lifestyle.

Warmer winter weather isn’t always a good thing. Sure, it might make our classroom commutes more convenient, but if anything, it indicates worse weather to come. The warmer our winters are, the warmer our summers will be, and this lack of cold air makes for a drier climate more prone to wildfires. With the climate’s rapid changes, we need to consider ways to reduce our impact on the environment while we’re still able to.