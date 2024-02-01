I went to a game from each of the biggest professional leagues

By: Izzy Cheung, Staff Writer

In 2023, I got the opportunity to see a game from each of North America’s four major sports leagues — Major League Baseball (MLB), the National Basketball Association (NBA), the National Hockey League (NHL), and the National Football League (NFL). I went to a game almost every four months. The year started with a trip south to sunny California, and ended with the NFL’s closest Canadian companion, the Seattle Seahawks.

First quarter: the Toronto Raptors vs. the Golden State Warriors (NBA)

Standout players: Scottie Barnes (Toronto Raptors), Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

My favourite part: The vibrant energy of the music and crowd chants.

I got to see the Toronto Raptors play the Golden State Warriors near the end of January. This game didn’t carry as much urgency as some of the other games I went to see later in the year. The allure of the game came from the nonstop action and flashy moves that players like Steph Curry executed under the bright lights of Chase Center. Even when the game began to slip away from the Raptors in the fourth quarter, the booming chants for “defense” kept the audience’s focus on the spectacle of the game.

Second quarter: the Seattle Kraken vs. the Colorado Avalanche (NHL)

Standout players: Matty Beniers (Seattle Kraken), Nathan Mackinnon (Colorado Avalanche)

My favourite part: A Nathan Mackinnon goal that brought fans out of their seats.

The next game I saw was game five of a seven-game playoff series between the Seattle Kraken and the Colorado Avalanche. Played at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, the event was lit ablaze with snow-like pom-poms that mimicked the appearance of a crushing avalanche when waved stadium-wide. Once the puck dropped, any pregame cheer and chatter quieted down as the audience focused intently on the speedy play, making loud bursts from goal-induced screams all the more powerful. With playoff intensity injected into it, and a narrow 3–2 score at the end, every second of this game mattered.

Third quarter: the Boston Red Sox vs. the New York Yankees (MLB)

Standout players: Alex Verdugo (Boston Red Sox), Aaron Judge (New York Yankees)

My favourite part: Two historic franchises battling each other in an equally historic stadium.

A trip to New York in August brought me to Yankee Stadium, where I saw the Boston Red Sox take on the New York Yankees. As interesting as it was to be able to take in the sights and sounds of such an iconic stadium, the game itself was subpar. The first two innings saw the score swing 7–0 in Boston’s favour, making for a disappointed crowd that began to disperse partially through the third of nine innings. Unlike other sporting crowds, it was clear in this game that most of the home crowd’s excitement was generated in response to strategies paying off and well-executed plays rather than scoring. There were only three chances to cheer for that.

Fourth quarter: the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. the Seattle Seahawks (NFL)

Standout players: T. J. Watt (Pittsburgh Steelers), DK Metcalf (Seattle Seahawks)

My favourite part: High stakes for both teams and enthusiastic fanbases.

I spent New Year’s Eve watching the Seahawks take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. This game saw both teams competing hard to finish the regular season in a playoff spot. The stands in Lumen Field were equally decorated with blue and green Seattle jerseys as they were with black and gold Pittsburgh ones. Steeler fans took advantage of the complimentary towels laid out on the seats ahead of the game by waving it any time the Steelers made a good play, much to the chagrin of hometown fans. Thunderous roars overtook the stadium as each fandom celebrated their team’s touchdown proudly in front of one another, making for great entertainment in addition to the game.