Four science-driven women are making waves as they row across the Atlantic

By: Eden Chipperfield, News Writer

Setting sail with a quest to raise $500,000 USD toward marine sciences and conservation across the Atlantic is the “Salty Science” crew. This rowing team is composed of four women, one of whom is an SFU biological sciences professor, Isabelle Côté.

The women are competing in the Atlantic 2023 race, which has been dubbed the “World’s Toughest Row.” It involves competitors rowing 3,000 miles across the Atlantic ocean, from San Sebastián de la Gomera in Spain to Nelson’s Dockyard in Antigua. Teams are estimated to take 1.5 million oar strokes as a group throughout the journey. Participants battle various obstacles including sleep deprivation, physical endurance, and sores caused by the ocean’s salty waves.

The fastest team to row the Atlantic was the Four Oarsmen, who completed the challenge in 29 days, 14 hours, and 34 minutes.

“We are four women, four marine biologists, three academic generations, and we are very aware that we are acting as role models,” expressed Côté in an interview with SFU News. “We want girls who are interested in marine biology to know that anything is possible.”

Joining professor Côté is Chantale Bégin, a professor at the University of South Florida, Lauren Shea, a UBC master’s student focusing on Oceans and Fisheries, and Noelle Helder, who works for the University of Alaska Fairbanks. The team aims to raise $500,000 USD in funds distributed to three corporations focusing on marine conservation and science: GreenWave, Shellback Expeditions, and Bamfield Marine Science Centre.

The team will be equipped with various tools in case of capsizing, a hurdle that the four women know will occur at one point in their journey. They are also prepared with satellite phones, a first aid kit, radios, and emergency signals. Personal belongings on the boat are limited, as each member can only carry a 40-litre dry bag because most of the boat will be packed with necessary food items for the long journey.

“We’re feeling ready. While there are a lot of nerves and buildup, we had a good time this summer training every day in Florida for two months. We have been prepping for nearly three years,” said Shea.

At the time of writing, the Salty Science team was in 7th place and had 662.8 nautical miles left in their journey.

To keep updated on the Salty Science team’s progress, visit their Instagram @saltysciencerowing.