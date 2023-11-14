This week at SFU

All the athletic action from November 13–19

By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor

Home Games

Wednesday, November 15: men’s basketball vs. Hawaiʻi Pacific at West Gym at 7:30 p.m.

Lost all three games in their opening t ournament at home.

Thursday, November 16: volleyball vs. Central Washington at West Gym at 7:00 p.m.

Unity game & rainbow socks giveaway.

Saturday, November 18: men’s basketball vs. Vancouver Island at West Gym at 12:00 p.m.

Last played and beat Vancouver Island 87 –74 10 years ago.

Saturday, November 18: volleyball vs. Northwest Nazarene (Idaho) at West Gym at 5:00 p.m.

Senior Night.

Looking to even the series 1–1 against Northwest Nazarene after losing their first meeting 3–0 earlier in the season.

Away Games

Thursday, November 16–Saturday, November 18: men’s soccer at the first two rounds of the NCAA Soccer Championship.

First time advancing to the playoffs since 2018 , when they lost 1–0 in overtime to No. 5 Cal Poly Pomona.

Friday, November 17: women’s basketball vs. California State East Bay at 5:00 p.m.

Lost all three games in their opening tournament at home.

Friday, November 17–Sunday, November 19: swimming at the La Verne Invitational.

SFU lost their last meet 166 –96 to Seattle.

Friday, November 17–Saturday, November 18: women’s wrestling at the Missouri Valley College Open.

The women’s team won their first opens of the season 38–3 and 34–10 .

Saturday, November 18: women’s basketball vs. Stanislaus State (California) at 3:00 p.m.

2 – 1 record against Stanislaus State; SFU hasn’t won against Stanislaus State since they did twice in 2012 .

Saturday, November 18: men’s wrestling at the Nebraska-Kearney Younes Hospitality Open.

The men’s team won their first meet of the season 50 –0 .