This week at SFU

photo of an SFU player laying up the ball with an opponent guarding them.
PHOTO: Wilson Wong / SFU Athletics

By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor

Home Games 

Wednesday, November 15: men’s basketball vs. Hawaiʻi Pacific at West Gym at 7:30 p.m. 

  • Lost all three games in their opening tournament at home. 

Thursday, November 16: volleyball vs. Central Washington at West Gym at 7:00 p.m. 

  • Unity game & rainbow socks giveaway. 

Saturday, November 18: men’s basketball vs. Vancouver Island at West Gym at 12:00 p.m. 

  • Last played and beat Vancouver Island 87–74 10 years ago.

Saturday, November 18: volleyball vs. Northwest Nazarene (Idaho) at West Gym at 5:00 p.m. 

  • Senior Night. 
  • Looking to even the series 1–1 against Northwest Nazarene after losing their first meeting 3–0 earlier in the season. 

Away Games 

Thursday, November 16–Saturday, November 18: men’s soccer at the first two rounds of the NCAA Soccer Championship.

  • First time advancing to the playoffs since 2018, when they lost 1–0 in overtime to No. 5 Cal Poly Pomona. 

Friday, November 17: women’s basketball vs. California State East Bay at 5:00 p.m. 

  • Lost all three games in their opening tournament at home. 

Friday, November 17–Sunday, November 19: swimming at the La Verne Invitational. 

  • SFU lost their last meet 166–96 to Seattle. 

Friday, November 17–Saturday, November 18: women’s wrestling at the Missouri Valley College Open.  

  • The women’s team won their first opens of the season 38–3 and 34–10

Saturday, November 18: women’s basketball vs. Stanislaus State (California) at 3:00 p.m. 

  • 21 record against Stanislaus State; SFU hasn’t won against Stanislaus State since they did twice in 2012

Saturday, November 18: men’s wrestling at the Nebraska-Kearney Younes Hospitality Open. 

  • The men’s team won their first meet of the season 50–0

