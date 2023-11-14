This week at SFU

By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor
Home Games
Wednesday, November 15: men’s basketball vs. Hawaiʻi Pacific at West Gym at 7:30 p.m.
- Lost all three games in their opening tournament at home.
Thursday, November 16: volleyball vs. Central Washington at West Gym at 7:00 p.m.
- Unity game & rainbow socks giveaway.
Saturday, November 18: men’s basketball vs. Vancouver Island at West Gym at 12:00 p.m.
- Last played and beat Vancouver Island 87–74 10 years ago.
Saturday, November 18: volleyball vs. Northwest Nazarene (Idaho) at West Gym at 5:00 p.m.
- Senior Night.
- Looking to even the series 1–1 against Northwest Nazarene after losing their first meeting 3–0 earlier in the season.
Away Games
Thursday, November 16–Saturday, November 18: men’s soccer at the first two rounds of the NCAA Soccer Championship.
- First time advancing to the playoffs since 2018, when they lost 1–0 in overtime to No. 5 Cal Poly Pomona.
Friday, November 17: women’s basketball vs. California State East Bay at 5:00 p.m.
- Lost all three games in their opening tournament at home.
Friday, November 17–Sunday, November 19: swimming at the La Verne Invitational.
- SFU lost their last meet 166–96 to Seattle.
Friday, November 17–Saturday, November 18: women’s wrestling at the Missouri Valley College Open.
Saturday, November 18: women’s basketball vs. Stanislaus State (California) at 3:00 p.m.
- 2–1 record against Stanislaus State; SFU hasn’t won against Stanislaus State since they did twice in 2012.
Saturday, November 18: men’s wrestling at the Nebraska-Kearney Younes Hospitality Open.
- The men’s team won their first meet of the season 50–0.
