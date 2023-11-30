Sick of [and in] school

By: Izzy Cheung, Staff Writer

As I sit here writing this, my throat begs me to clear it, my skin sweats and chills in five-minute intervals, and my voice scratches like a penny rattling in a jar. I have three papers due next week, and, to my utmost surprise and delight, sickness has once again decided to strike me at the most inopportune time. I tested negative for COVID-19 multiple times — but whatever I have is still ruining the end of my term.

As if the earlier difficulties of the fall semester are somehow not enough. No, I just had to be blessed by a bout of sickness that knocked me out for five days, the symptoms of which I’m still recovering from. I’ve missed enough school this term thanks to illness, but to my delight, apparently I’ll be missing some more! Let’s hope the two presentations I have next Tuesday aren’t impacted by my lingering froggy throat!

Halls cough drops and honey-lemon tea can only do so much for me. Neither of these will supply me with the energy it takes to compile enough research to make up a 15-page paper, nor will they give me the motivation to peck away at my keyboard for as long as it takes to write out a presentation script. I have enough going on in my life right now — there’s not enough room for illness.