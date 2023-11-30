What Grinds our Gears: A hate letter to my Wi-Fi stick

By: Kelly Chia, Editor-in-Chief

Have you ever wanted to play a game, only to realize it would take you three whole days to download said game? Hopefully not. My Wi-Fi stick does, though. And I don’t want to hear that I can just try and figure out how to wire ethernet up from the living room to my bedroom, because, frankly, I am not a woman of solutions. I just want to complain that it takes me two days to download an update to Genshin Impact. How can I live, laugh, love in these trying times when I keep getting spoiler fanart for the latest storyline?! It takes so long for my computer to load games that usually I just give up and go to sleep. I know this is fixable, but I’m too afraid to open up my computer to replace the ancient Wi-Fi stick in there. Really, this is a complaint more of my own hubris, but for this brief article, please give me (1) sympathy.