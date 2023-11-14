Need to Know, Need to Go: November

By: Saije Rusimovici, Staff Writer

Eastside Culture Crawl Visual Arts, Design & Craft Festival

Where: In-person at various locations between Columbia St., 2nd Ave., Victoria Dr., and Waterfront

When: November 16–19, 2023, Thursday & Friday 5:00–10:00 p.m., Saturday & Sunday 11:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.

The free annual art event returns for its 27th year with a wide variety of art to observe and workshops to participate in over the course of four days. Celebrate art in many forms, from paintings and illustrations, to handmade jewellery and glasswork. Be sure to drop in to open-studio artist talks, demonstrations, and workshops that invite you to experience art through participation. There will also be a special gallery exhibition called Out of Control, which will be available to observe at various venues in Vancouver all the way until November 26.

For more details, visit culturecrawl.ca/events.

Zee Zee Theatre’s annual storytelling experience

Where: Vancouver Public Library’s (VPL) central branch, 350 W Georgia St.

When: November 18, 19, 25, & 25 from 1:00 p.m–4:00 p.m.

This year’s theme is the “Queer Asian Stories Collection,” which invites attendees to check out an individual to gain some insight into “their life experiences, culture, and beliefs” represented by a book title available at the VPL. The free event emphasises building empathy through conversation. This is meant to be an encouraging and safe space for storytellers to connect with their audience and gain confidence sharing their experiences. Audience members can “exchange insights in hopes to turn a new page on their worldview,” through conversations that broaden perspectives and shape a more understanding future.

For more details, visit zeezeetheatre.ca/production/queer-asian-stories-collection.

Pi Provocateurs presents Deafy

Where: VIFF Studio Theatre, 1181 Seymour St.

When: November 24 at 7:30 p.m., *November 25 at 7:30 p.m., & November 26 at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets: $25 available at pitheatre.com (low and no-cost tickets are available for members of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community, available by emailing libby@pitheatre.com).

This critically-acclaimed 60-minute performance offers a mix of ASL, subtitles, and spoken word that “weave together a tragicomedy that takes the audience on an unexpected journey of discovering what it really means to belong.” Writer and performer Chris Dodd is an award-winning Deaf actor and accessibility advocate, having founded SOUND OFF, a festival for Deaf performance. Deafy is about a Deaf public speaker named Nathan Jesper, who realizes midway through his speech that “things are not what they seem.”

For more details and to get your tickets, visit pitheatre.com/shows/deafy.

*There are a limited number of tickets left for the community night performance on November 25, which includes ASL interpretation and a talk with Chris Dodd and Ashley Wright, as spaces are reserved for the Deaf community. To get your ticket, email libby@pitheatre.com.

East Van Variety Show Fundraiser

Where: LanaLou’s Restaurant 362 Powell Street

When: Wednesday November 22, 7:00–10:30 p.m.

Tickets: Starting at $25.

The third annual East Van Variety Show is packed with entertainment for the perfect midweek pick-me-up! All proceeds are equally divided between supporting the artists and supporting WISH, a drop-in centre for women in the Downtown Eastside. This year’s show will feature a selection of performances by outstanding artists. Internationally-renowned comedian Amber Harper Young will take the stage in addition to local comedian Melanie Rose. The evening will also feature a drag performance by Beardney Spears, 2SLGBTQIA+ and refugee activist, and live music by Latin/Rock artist, ManiFuego. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.