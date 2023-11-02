Four strength training myths that need to go

By: Olivia Visser, Copy Editor

Content warning: mentions of size and body dysmorphia.

Sometimes it seems like every other influencer in 2023 promotes some form of strength training. Hobbies like weightlifting, crossfit, and pilates are all over social media, but with an increasing array of fitness content comes a new wave of misinformation. Fitness looks different for everyone, and many strength training “facts” don’t ring true for the general population. What does strength training really mean, and why do people do it?

Myth: You can’t see results from strength training unless you go to a gym.

Reality: People strength train for different reasons, so this assumption is far from true. Simply put, strength training involves any activity that improves muscular strength or endurance. This can be done using bodyweight exercises, free weights, machines, or other forms of resistance such as exercise bands. Everyone has different physical abilities and a different baseline for exercise. I originally began strength training with resistance bands to improve joint stability and reduce ligament weakness associated with a medical condition. Other people may want to strengthen their hands and arms to help with daily tasks. Or, some may simply enjoy the feeling of being (or looking) noticeably stronger. Focus on your individual goals and toss out the belief that there is one singular approach to strength training.

The idea that you need to go to a gym is really dependent on your goals. If you work out at home and your goal is bodybuilding — intentionally growing your muscles to achieve a certain form — you’ll probably find improvement difficult past a point, unless you have a home gym with heavy equipment. That doesn’t mean you need to start in a gym if you’re new to strength training, nor does it mean that others won’t be satisfied with home workouts.

Myth: Strength training isn’t as important as cardio.

Cardiovascular activity, or cardio for short, refers to any task that increases your heart rate for an extended period of time — such as walking, running, swimming, and cycling. It could even include weightlifting if your heart rate stays up throughout the workout. Cardio exercises are important to strengthen blood vessels so your heart doesn’t need to beat as hard during physical activity.

Everyone is different, but strength training can certainly be as valuable as cardio. Strength training can enhance your quality of life by improving your ability to do daily living tasks, protecting against joint injury, and protecting against muscle loss associated with age. Many doctors agree that cardio and strength training are different yet equally important activities.

You don’t need to suffer through painful or excessive workouts to reap the benefits of physical activity, either. Move your body in a way that’s fun and accessible to you — whether that means going for a walk, dancing, moving your arms around, or roller skating. Anything above your baseline level of activity should yield benefits.

Myth: If you want to see visible results, you need to lift heavy, and constantly increase the weight.

Reality: Challenging yourself doesn’t need to be excruciating, and it should match your current abilities. Essentially, any strength exercise that tires your muscles out will lead to improvement. The Globe and Mail reported that in 15 studies, there was no major difference in muscle growth between people who lifted until failure (i.e. until total exhaustion) and those who didn’t. Researcher James Steele told the publication that “a reasonably high degree of effort” and “consistent and long-term [training] are the most important factors” when it comes to results.

Progressive overload refers to the practice of gradually and continually pushing your body’s limits to maximize performance. It’s essentially the idea that improvement requires some level of difficulty, and that metric of difficulty continuously changes as your body grows stronger. This may be relevant for people who want to grow their muscles as big as physically possible, or train for competitions. For the general population, this isn’t significant at all. Your strength and muscular definition will still grow regardless of the weight you lift, as long as you’re relatively consistent about your routine.

If you’re brand new to strength training and don’t know where to start, the SFU Burnaby gym has personal trainers that can answer questions about form and routine. Fitness influencers can have helpful content too, but do your research beforehand to ensure you’re getting quality information from trustworthy sources. Take it slow and only push yourself as much as you’re comfortable with. As always, consult a medical professional if you have any medical conditions that make you feel unsure about strength training.

Myth: If you start strength training, you’ll get “too” bulky.

Reality: It’s actually quite a difficult and tedious process for most people to see significant muscle “gains.” Muscle cells visibly grow through a process called hypertrophy: the combination of heavy lifting and an increased protein intake. If you don’t consistently increase your protein intake or frequently push your body during workouts, you’re unlikely to look “bulky” from strength training. That doesn’t mean you won’t notice differences in your strength or appearance, but you likely won’t see the huge size increases some people worry about.

Regardless of your goals, you still shouldn’t let size be your main motivator. What would be so bad about gaining a size or two from working out? On the flip side, studies have found over 50% of men who bodybuild have body dysmorphia — seeing and treating themselves with a distorted physical perception, usually that their muscles are “too small.” It’s important to avoid working out for your physique if you experience significant body dysmorphia symptoms. It helps to learn to accept your body at all stages, before and during your workout journey. If you do decide to strength train: have fun, take pride in your increasing strength and endurance as it comes, and remember that improvement isn’t a linear process.